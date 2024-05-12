The cast of NCIS: Hawai’i reunited on the beach at sunset following the shocking cancellation of their CBS show.

Vanessa Lachey shared a photo via her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 11, of several NCIS: Hawai’i cast members watching the sunset with their arms around each other. Lachey, 43, shared the photo along with the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole.

In another photo shared by Lachey via Instagram Story, she posed in front of a stunning skyline with castmates Tori Anderson and her husband Mitch Meyers, Jason Antoon and his wife Seana Kofoed, as well as Vanessa’s husband, Nick Lachey, and Noah Mills. “We ❤️ U Hawai’i’… We really REALLY LOVE you!” Vanessa captioned the photo.

This surprise beach reunion for the NCIS: Hawai’i cast comes just a week after part 2 of the two-part series finale aired on Monday, May 6. Us Weekly confirmed that the CBS series was officially canceled on April 26 after three seasons. The Hawaii-based series premiered in 2021 and starred Vanessa as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, the first female lead for an NCIS spinoff.

“It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going,” president of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said on May 2 when the network unveiled its 2024-25 schedule. “Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.”

Reisenbach said, “No,” when asked if the show’s cancellation might be reversed.

Vanessa, for her part, said via Instagram Story on April 27 that the cancellation left her “gutted, confused, [and] blindsided.” She added, “Processing this news and still being present with my family. I love you all! Mahalo Nui Loa.”

On May 1, Vanessa shared a lengthy goodbye to her NCIS character via Instagram alongside a video of herself wiping away tears while sitting by the ocean.

“This was the same spot where I filmed episode 1,” she wrote in the caption. “I sat here at 2am [in] June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show. I told her we will do all we can to protect the grace and integrity of Hawai’i while also sharing her Beauty with the world.”

She added, “I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!”

The actress had moved her family to Hawai’i after she booked the series. (She shares three children — Camden, 11, Brooklyn, 9, and Phoenix, 7 — with husband Nick.) Not only did she form a tight bond with her NCIS costars, but she was proud to blaze a trail for Asian-American representation in Hollywood.

“This role is definitely a move in the right direction for women and especially Asian-American actresses who want to secure leading roles in television and film,” Vanessa told Shondaland when NCIS: Hawai’i premiered in 2021. “Growing up, I never saw a female lead on television that looked like me. My hope is that young girls, like my daughter, Brooklyn, will grow up in a world where more actresses look like them.”