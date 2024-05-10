NCIS: Hawai’i fans are doing everything in their power to attempt to save the show following its abrupt cancellation.

A petition has been started on change.org by fans in an attempt to convince CBS to reverse their decision to end the NCIS spinoff. The petition, which has a goal of 35,000 signatures, has already collected more than 27,000 supporters.

“NCIS: Hawai’i has been more than just a television show for many of us. Over the past three years, it has become a beacon of representation and inspiration, changing lives in ways unimaginable,” the petition’s mission statement read. “It’s not just about the thrilling plotlines or the engaging characters; it’s about what they stand for and how they’ve touched our hearts.”

The message explained that the series has “broken barriers” as it portrays women in leading roles. NCIS: Hawai’i was the only spinoff to feature a female protagonist named Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey. In addition to Lachey, the cast was the most diverse compared to other NCIS series.

“Beyond its impact on individual viewers, NCIS: Hawai’i has also brought together a diverse fandom community that spans across ages and backgrounds,” the petition stated. “It has breathed new life into an already beloved franchise by attracting a wider audience.”

CBS announced its decision to cancel NCIS: Hawai’i in April. Fans and Lachey herself were blindsided by the choice to end the show after three seasons. After news broke of its cancellation, Lachey took to social media to share stats of NCIS: Hawai’i‘s high viewership which pulled 10.1 million viewers from TV and streaming.

The series finale aired on Monday, May 6, and fans were left uneasy after it ended in a cliffhanger. Lachey’s character and her team — which consists of Noah Mills and LL Cool J — stop the bioweapon Compound X from being used. After celebrating their successful mission, Lachey goes home to her daughter but is instead greeted by Julie White to deliver some bad news before the screen fades to black.

“We urge CBS to continue producing NCIS: Hawai’i for multiple more seasons or at least provide us with a full Season 4 to bid farewell properly to these beloved characters who have become part of our lives over the years,” the petition continued. “Please sign this petition if you believe in preserving this groundbreaking series which means so much more than entertainment value alone.”

In addition to creating a petition a group of fans also contributed to a billboard that was put on display in Times Square ahead of the finale. Supporters have also taken to social media with the hashtag “Save NCIS Hawai’i” to voice their want to see the return.

While the fans have made a valiant effort, CBS has been candid about its decision to remain permanent.

“It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going,” president of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said during the network’s unveiling of its 2024-25 schedule in May per Variety. “Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.”

When asked if there was a chance that the cancellation may be reversed, Reisenbach replied, “No.”