Vanessa Lachey is proud of how well NCIS: Hawai’i performed with its viewers amid the series’ recent cancellation.

Lachey, 43, shared a CBS infographic via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 2, which revealed that the network “has 10 shows with over 10 million viewers” — including NCIS: Hawai’i. “Congrats CBS,” the actress penned alongside the drama’s official hashtag.

In a subsequent story, Lachey shared that from February to March, NCIS: Hawai’i pulled in a total of 10.1 million viewers from TV and streaming within their last four episodes. The other high-ranking CBS shows on the list included Equalizer, Elsbeth, Blue Bloods, Fire Country, FBI, Ghosts, NCIS, Young Sheldon and Tracker. (All the shows were renewed with the exception of Blue Bloods and Young Sheldon, which are currently airing their final seasons.)

When the NCIS spinoff premiered in 2021, it was the No. 1 new show and earned 9.3 million viewers in its inaugural season. (The crime drama was the first NCIS spinoff to feature a female lead.)

“Throwback to Season 1!” Lachey gushed looking back on the program’s growth in the past three years. “What a feat!!! And kept growing! So damn proud of this TEAM!!!”

Lachey also shared a behind-the-scenes pic from the set of her smiling and laughing with her costars.

“We ALWAYS had so much fun!” she wrote via her story. “Check out the FINALE Monday night on @cbstv.”

Late last month, Us Weekly confirmed that CBS decided to cancel NCIS: Hawai’i after three seasons. The show had one episode left to air for season 3, which will now serve as the series finale. After news broke of the decision, Lachey took to social media to express her disappointment.

“Gutted, confused, blindsided. Grateful, confident, beloved fans!” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Processing this news and still being present with my family. I love you all! Mahalo Nui Loa.”

After taking time to process the cancellation and share the news with her family, Lachey penned an emotional tribute to the series as she said goodbye to her character Jane Tennant.

“Forever your Sweet Jane … This was the same spot where I filmed episode 1,” Lachey, captioned an Instagram video which featured a clip of herself wiping away tears while sitting by the ocean. “I sat here at 2am [in] June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show. I told her we will do all we can to protect the grace and integrity of Hawai’i while also sharing her Beauty with the world.”

Lachey added that she channeled her character for guidance on how to cope with the show ending. She acknowledged that “we aren’t meant to be here forever” so it’s best to “appreciate what was given to us.”

“I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t,” she added. “I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!”

Earlier on Thursday, CBS executives shared their reason for ending NCIS: Hawai’i — and why there were no plans to reverse the decision.

“It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going,” president of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said during the network’s unveiling of its 2024-25 schedule, per Variety. “Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.”