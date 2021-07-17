Oh, what could have been! Netflix revealed via Twitter on Tuesday, July 13, that Sex/Life was supposed to have even more steamy and racy moments that got cut before it debuted on the streaming platform.

Via a Twitter thread, the platform tweeted, “There are a few scenes from Sex/Life that are so steamy, we couldn’t post them online — but no one said anything about showing you the script pages!”

To start, the brand tweeted the initial script page from the shower scene that even had Hoda Kotb blushing, “For example, feast your eyes on how *that* shower scene from Episode 3 was described.”

In a brief summary, Twitter users read about the now-infamous shower moment that’s located precisely 19 minutes and 50 seconds into the third episode.

In the scene, Billie’s husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) was curious about her history with ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), leading him to stalk the bad-boy ex all the way to the gym. After keeping an eye on his intense workout, Cooper ends up next to Brad in the shower to rinse off. There, Cooper gets an eye full of what the record label executive is packing. According to the original script notes, it’s a lot to take in.

“As he does so, Cooper can’t help but lower his eyes to check out Brad’s package — the instrument that brought his wife so much pleasure,” the script included. “And S–T — his worst fears are confirmed. Cooper glances back up at Brad, feeling like more of an underdog than ever and guilty as hell he just checked him out.”

The scene ends with this tidbit of insight into Cooper’s psyche: “Cooper watches him go, self-hatred turning to anger — at himself, his wife, BRAD… Finally, it’s all too much — he lets himself fall forward against the wall, his arms thudding on the tile.”

The next script page takes Twitter users back to Billie’s first time with Brad in his pool, with the caption, “Billie’s sex life keeps leading her to water — first on Brad’s roof…” The script page features explicit descriptions of their first intimate encounter. One section even reads, “There’s a voluptuous exhaustion to their love-making. He leans forward, nuzzles into her neck. … With that, he reaches his hand down between her legs, starting things up again, and she is powerless to resist.”

The following script snippet via the Twitter thread captures the encounter that takes place years later, when Cooper “breathed new life into the watery words from Billie’s computer,” the tweet captioned. One paragraph described the beginning of the scene: “As they come up for air, their bodies pressed against each other, their kisses escalate, their hands all over one another — each of them searching for a remnant of who they used to be.”

The Twitter thread concluded with a brief look into Billie and Brad’s elevator escapade on the way to meet his parents. The tweet read, “Where better to have this thread come to completion than with Brad pushing all of Billie’s buttons — and then some! — in the elevator.” Suffice it to say, things also get steamy in print just as they did onscreen. One section even included the sentence, “She starts to breathe harder, flinches in a spasm of pleasure, then swings her leg up, braces it against the elevator wall.”

The recent Netflix series is full of steamy and risqué moments just like the cut script scenes, which made star Sarah Shahi excited to take on the role of Billie, she previously revealed to Us Weekly in June 2021.

“I have always been trying to get into projects like this,” Shahi, 41, said. “I just never got hired. Everyone would always hire me to be the tough chick and paid me to keep my clothes on. More importantly, I think once I found out too that this is a piece that was written by a woman — all the writers are women, [it’s] directed by all women, it was just such an ability to stand for something, to stand for femininity, to be able to be a voice in a way that I felt was really important for women. … You can be a mom and still want to be the sexual goddess at the same time. You don’t have to lose one for the other.”