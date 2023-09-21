The Fall of the House of Usher will be completely different from all of Mike Flanagan’s other horror projects — and Us is so here for it.

Netflix’s upcoming series is a gothic approach to Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name. The Fall of the House of Usher follows a CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company whose children start to die in brutal ways, which is linked to his questionable past.

The Fall of the House of Usher is the latest addition to Flanagan’s horror universe on the streaming service. After getting his start in film, Flanagan shifted over to the small screen with The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Before the new series premiered, actress Katie Parker praised Flanagan’s vision after taking on the role of the iconic fictional character Annabel Lee.

“I mean, the wonderful thing about Mike is that he has given me so many different women to play and all like complete caricatures, I feel like. I mean, I play Annabel Lee, that famous poem that Edgar Allan Poe wrote about his long-lost love, Annabel Lee,” she told Collider in February 2023. “I think that’s all I can say about it. But I can say that that show, it’s going to be really awesome. I think people are going to be like, ‘Whoa, I was not expecting this from Mike Flanagan.’”

Scroll on for everything to know about The Fall of the House of Usher:

What Is ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Based On?

The upcoming Netflix miniseries takes inspiration from the short story of the same name and other works by Poe.

What Is the Plot of ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’?

According to the synopsis, The Fall of the House of Usher is a “wicked horror series” about “ruthless” siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher. After building a pharmaceutical company into an “empire of wealth, privilege and power,” the duo must face past secrets as members of their family start to mysteriously die.

Who Stars in the Upcoming Series?

Flanagan’s consistent collaborators Carla Gugino, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel and Zach Gilford appear in the show. Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, Sauriyan Sapkota, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Michael Trucco, Henry Thomas and Mark Hamill round out the cast.

When Will ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Air?

The eight-episode series will be available to stream on Netflix Thursday, October 12.

What Did the Trailer Tease?

The official trailer introduced viewers to the major players as they faced various threats from Verna, who has a connection to the Usher family.

In September 2023, Netflix released a sneak peek clip, which offered a glimpse at Hamill in the role of the Pym Reaper. He revealed to the group that someone from within was leaking their secrets, which he planned to handle.

What Is the Vibe of ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’?

“It’s crazy. It is unlike anything I’ve ever done, but in the other direction,” Flanagan teased to The Wrap in October 2022. “My favorite way to describe it to people is like Hill House is kind of a string quartet, and Bly Manor is this delicate, kind of beautiful piece of classical piano music, and The Fall of the House of Usher is heavy metal. It’s rock and roll.”

He added: “It’s the closest I will get to Giallo. It’s wild. It is colorful and dark and blood-soaked and wicked and funny, and aggressive and scary and hilarious. I’ve never gotten to work on anything like it. We left everything on the field with it, and it’s just bombastic fun. I’m really excited for that to find its way out because I especially think both The Midnight Club and Usher just go off in their own drastically different directions, and next to each other they’re fascinating to me.”