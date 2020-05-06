Heading back to Woodsboro? Neve Campbell hinted at her potential reprisal of Sidney Prescott in a fifth Scream movie.

“They’ve come to me and we’re having conversations,” Campbell, 46, said in an interview with YouTuber Jake Hamilton on Wednesday, May 6. “It’s a little hard at the moment because of COVID to know when that’ll happen. Hopefully, we can see eye to eye on all of the elements that have to come into place for it to happen.”

The Craft actress admitted that she was initially “apprehensive” about appearing in another Scream installment without Wes Craven helming it. The late filmmaker, who died in August 2015 at age 76, created the Scream franchise in 1996 and other iconic horror films, including A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Hills Have Eyes.

Campbell noted that Craven is “such a genius and he is the reason [the films] are what they are.”

Last month, it was announced that Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were tapped for Scream 5. Campbell explained on Wednesday that Bettinelli-Olpin, 42, and Gillett, 38, assured her that they aim to do right by Craven with the upcoming slasher flick.

“The directors who have come to me have come with such a great appreciation for Wes’ work and really want to honor it,” she explained at the time. “And that meant a lot to me. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it.”

Three Scream sequels have been released since the original in 1996, receiving warm praise from critics and success at the box office. The most recent film in the franchise, Scream 4, hit theaters in 2011 and a Scream anthology series premiered on MTV in 2015.

When the original Scream celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2016, Campbell admitted that she didn’t anticipate the movie becoming such a pop culture phenomenon. “We had no idea. We knew it was a good script and we knew Wes Craven was amazing, but when we started we were shooting in Santa Rosa — none of us really had names yet,” she said on Good Morning America at the time. “None of us were famous except for Drew Barrymore.”

The Party of Five alum added, “We joked, ‘Do you think [Ghostface] would be a Halloween costume?’ But we had no idea there actually would be.”

Scream 5 was initially slated for a 2021 release ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.