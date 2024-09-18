Former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz said Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut hasn’t been perfect, but expressed optimism that the future Hall of Famer will right the ship.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Cruz — who played six seasons with the New York Giants — argued it’s time for Brady, 47, to unbutton his proverbial collar inside the Fox Sports booth.

“I think he needs to loosen up a little bit,” said Cruz, 37, who spoke to Us via his partnership with Captain Morgan. “I think he just needs to relax and talk more football, and not try to be so Xs and Os sometimes. That will come with reps, just like anything else.”

Cruz added, “The more reps he has, the more he hears himself, the more he has his repetitions, he’ll understand what his voice will be.”

Related: Hottest NFL Dads: Football Players Past and Present With Their Kids Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have more NFL fans than they can count, but their kids are the only cheering squad they really need. Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes hadn’t yet expanded their family when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. However, when Patrick took home his […]

Brady made his debut as a color commentator for Fox Sports earlier this month after signing a $375 million contract with the network in May 2022. Thus far, his performance has earned criticism from sports radio hosts, one of Brady’s former teammates and even Brady himself.

In due time, however, Cruz thinks he’ll be worth the investment.

“I have no doubt he’ll be as successful as he was as a player,” Cruz said of Brady.

Cruz and Brady currently find themselves in similar shoes, as Cruz made his debut earlier this season as a studio analyst for TNT Sports’ coverage of Mountain West Conference college football.

“With the transition of what sports media is now, I think the most surprising thing is that they want me to be myself,” Cruz said of the experience. “That’s the best part of it all. I can go on these shows and crack my jokes, I can still talk my ball and be myself. I don’t feel like I have to answer to some type of agenda or bite my tongue about certain things. I can speak my mind and it will be accepted.”

The return of football season has also, of course, brought about the return of tailgating. To celebrate, Cruz and Captain Morgan are throwing a “Sailgate” on the Hudson River ahead of the Giants’ September 26 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Related: Iris Apatow Cheers on the L.A. Rams, More Celebrity Football Fans It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

“We’re bringing everybody on a massive boat, [rapper] Aminé is coming to perform, we’re going to have Captain Morgan flowing, obviously,” Cruz said of the festivities. “It’s just going to be a lot of fun.”

On the topic of tailgating, Cruz couldn’t help but notice the antics of Jason Kelce during his Monday Night Countdown duties on Monday, September 16, which found Kelce, 37, dancing in a tracksuit after partying with Eagles fans prior to their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I saw the footage,” Cruz said. “That running man is going to be hard to top, I’m not going to lie. But I’m bringing the energy. We’re doing this on a boat. I haven’t seen Jason Kelce on a boat yet, you know what I’m saying?”

Throughout the NFL season, fans who take part in the “Follow the Captain” scavenger hunt have a chance to win major prizes, including autographed memorabilia, tickets to games and behind-the-scenes tours of famous stadiums. To play along, fans can visit FollowTheCaptain.com.