Jason Kelce explained why he was repping Italy at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons game.

Kelce, 36, opened up about the green velour tracksuit he wore while commentating on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown team during a Wednesday, September 18, episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“When I was dressed as a South Philadelphian in this velour jumpsuit — which by the way, velour [is] not very breathable. Full sweating,” Kelce said, noting that he covered up his sweat stains during the Monday, September 16, football game with a towel on set. “We had to sew on these Italian flags because it was really an Eagles tracksuit, but they didn’t want me to have an Eagles thing on, which I get.”

Kelce, who played 13 seasons for the Eagles, continued, “I don’t wanna show any bias.”

While he had to cover up patches representing his former team, Kelce didn’t mind. “I think the Italian flags really sent it to the next level. Had some nice chains on, it was a fun look.”

Travis Kelce, who cohosts “New Heights” with Jason, told his brother he looked “good” in the tracksuit. “Did you feel as Italian as you looked?”

Jason replied, “You know when you dress up in a uniform you feel more official? I felt more official.”

Elsewhere during the episode, the brothers laughed at Jason’s hilarious dance moves that he showed off backstage on Monday.

After Travis, 34, admitted that he thought Jason was drunk while dancing the running man, Jason confirmed, “Dude, I was stone-cold sober. I know you don’t believe me.”

Travis then quipped, “No way. Those knees don’t work like that sober.”

“I was not drinking until after the game,” Jason said. “After I was up in the booth, at the end of it. I promise you. I don’t know how I did that because I’ve never done that sober.”