I’m Back in My Juicy Couture Era With This Luxe Velour Tracksuit

Remember the 2000s? Paris Hilton was a style icon (and still is), skinny eyebrows were in, and you couldn’t walk outside without running into someone wearing a Von Dutch hat. One of my favorite things about the era was the iconic Juicy Couture tracksuit. You may as well not have been anyone without one. The moment I finally got my coveted “JUICY” pants and matching jacket, I was gagged.

I wore that tracksuit until I tore a hole in the pants at the knee when I totally bit it walking down the sidewalk. I never got another one because by then, I had moved on. But I’ve certainly thought about it off and on over the years. And now, I’ve finally gotten a replacement, but at a much more affordable price, and with my own money, natch.

If you’re in your 2000s girl era and you want to go back and relive those wonderful days, you’ll be thrilled to learn that you can find a super-cute lookalike available at Walmart right now!

Get the Besolor Velour Tracksuit for just $34 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Besolor Velour Tracksuit is a comfortable, affordable, and absolutely gorgeous take on the classic Juicy tracksuit. Crafted from high quality velour, this two-piece set is super soft and insanely cozy, whether you’re braving the cold or curling up in your favorite chair at home. And they come in eye-popping colors, from a bright neon blue to one of the pinkest pinks you’ll ever see in a velour tracksuit. Juicy needs to step its game up, to be honest.

There are a wide variety of colors to choose from, so if you aren’t into the candy hues, you can opt for something a little more low-key. While the suit is form-fitting, it isn’t so tight that it’s inappropriate for a more laid-back setting, and it’s so layered and fuzzy that it makes the perfect warm-up suit after an exercise or the best outfit o go run errands in. It’s even availalbe in sizes S to 2XL.

If you can believe it, the 2-piece set with a jacket and pants is just $34. That’s not even a sale price. Some variations are actually just $32 right now, making them even cheaper! In most situations, you’ll be paying at least $34 for one half of the outfit. Here, you get both halves!

This tracksuit set, while absolutely gorgeous and reminiscent of the days when Kesha was still Ke$ha and Britney and Christina still ruled the airwaves, is still pretty new, so there aren’t any reviews to speak of, but take it from me: I’ve worn it and I absolutely love it.

If you need a last-minute holiday gift idea or just want to transport yourself back to a time when you had a MySpace account or a T-Mobile Sidekick, this velour tracksuit is going to get you there. And frankly, we should all take a trip back sometime.

