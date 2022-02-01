These Velour Joggers Are Essential for Your ‘Off-Duty Wardrobe’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know, we always say we aren’t “morning people,” but that really depends on what that morning looks like. We’re never going to love waking up to an alarm while we’re in the middle of a dream, having to get up, get dressed and start using our brain before it’s precisely ready to be used.

But if that morning consists of waking up naturally to the incoming sunlight, relaxing in bed for a bit, sipping our coffee (instead of desperately downing it) and getting to put on easy, comfy clothing? Now that fills us with warmth and happiness. We love an off-duty vibe! Even better if we get to wear that comfy clothing all day to bring that morning magic along with us!

Get the Caslon Velour Joggers for just $59 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These joggers, which are available exclusively at Nordstrom, are made with velour. They’re obviously going to be so soft and velvety-smooth, but they’re also very stretchy, which we will always appreciate. They’re made from 80% cotton too, so they’re nice and breathable. We also love velour because it elevates your look compared to regular sweats. These pants also deliver on the Y2K velour sweats look but in a more modern way!

These are joggers, so they’re more relaxed around the thigh but taper in below the knee, gathering in at a ribbed cuff at each ankle. Back up at the top you’ll find an high-rise, elasticized drawstring waistband you can adjust as needed. You’ll also see two side pockets and a bonus patch pocket in back! Even a detail as simple as that can seriously level up a piece.

Get the Caslon Velour Joggers for just $59 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These medium-weight pants are so cozy for mornings at home, but they’re light and streamlined enough for when you (sadly) have to leave the house too. That’s why we love joggers so much! They can easily go with a tee and sneakers, but you could even style them with heeled booties and a turtleneck sweater, for example. Or a silky, cowl-neck cami and strappy sandals! And when you get back home, you can simply toss them into the washing machine and dryer to have them ready again for the following morning!

These Caslon joggers are currently available in two colors: Navy Indigo and Pink Ibis. Something about pink velour just makes our heart skip a beat from the nostalgia, but we love how wearable the blue version is. They’re different enough that we definitely love and approve of the idea of owning both. Talk about a piece of clothing we’ll wear over and over again!

Get the Caslon Velour Joggers for just $59 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Caslon here and check out other pants available at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!