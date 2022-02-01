21 of the Best Deals at Nordstrom to Shop Right Now — Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At any given time, you’re bound to find some serious deals and new faves in the Nordstrom sale section. You just have to look. And look. And look. It’s completely awesome that Nordstrom has tens of thousands of items on sale at once…but let’s be honest: It’s a lot to get through.

That’s why we’re here! We braved the seemingly countless pages to find the very best deals available at Nordstrom right now, from fashion, to skincare, to home. We’ve narrowed it down to 21 picks, so scroll down to check them out and start shopping!

Our 21 Current Favorite Deals at Nordstrom Right Now

1. Up to 65% Off Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This sheer, drapey Treasure & Bond sweater is the ultimate layering piece. A neutral color, a simple stripe and a timeless design! Originally $45, it’s now just $19!

Check out more women’s sweater deals here!

2. Up to 70% Off Booties

Our Absolute Favorite: A lug-sole bootie with pearlescent embellishments? This edgy yet feminine Chelsea boot from BP. is a total dream shoe! It was $100, but now it’s just $40!

Check out more women’s bootie deals here!

3. Up to 70% Off Coats and Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: You know we couldn’t pass up something as chic as this Avec Les Filles leopard print coat! Such a beauty. It was $249, but now it’s only $97!

Check out more women’s coat and jacket deals here!

4. Up to 70% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Who doesn’t love a good collab? Billabong and Wrangler teamed up to create this amazingly cute off-the-shoulder dress. The puff sleeves are everything! Originally $90, this dress is now just $36!

Check out more women’s dress deals here!

5. Up to 70% Off Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: Denim is selling out left and right at Nordstrom. It’s not easy to find a great deal with sizes still in stock! We managed to pull it off though with these Fidelity Denim skinnies. They were $218, but now they’re marked down to $120!

Check out more women’s denim deals here!

6. Up to 60% Off Sleepwear/Robes

Our Absolute Favorite: We’d never pass up a plush fleece Ugg robe on sale! This starry, luxurious pick is a loungewear essential. It was $130, and now it’s just $78!

Check out more women’s sleepwear/robe deals here!

7. Up to 61% Off Lingerie

Our Absolute Favorite: This beautiful Hanro bralette is wireless, breathable and stunning with its lace details. It’s surprisingly supportive too! It used to be $96, but now it’s only $43!

Check out more women’s lingerie deals here!

8. Up to 68% Off Sweatshirts/Hoodies

Our Absolute Favorite: This cropped, short-sleeve BP. sweatshirt is just about the cutest thing ever with its singular floral detail. We love that it’s made with 100% organic cotton too! It was $35, but now it’s just $14!

Check out more women’s sweatshirt/hoodie deals here!

9. Up to 68% Off Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re wearing them with a sports bra to the gym or with a blazer and bralette, these Zella bike shorts are a must-have! They were $55, but now they’re marked down to $23!

Check out more women’s activewear deals here!

10. Up to 66% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: These SPANX leggings not only have a cool camo print but a “figure-smoothing” waistband and over 500 reviews! Originally $68, they’re now just $41!

Check out more women’s leggings deals here!

11. Up to 30% Off Anti-Aging Skincare

Our Absolute Favorite: This is skincare of the future! This NuFACE toning set may help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, leaving skin looking youthful and plump. It used to be $139, but now you can grab it for $97!

Check out more anti-aging skincare deals here!

12. Up to 25% Off Skincare for Oily Skin

Our Absolute Favorite: They may say not to wash your face with bar soap, but they weren’t talking about these game-changing Erno Laszlo cleansing bars. How pretty is the packaging? Originally $50 — and valued at $80 — this set it now just $38!

Check out more skincare deals for oily skin here!

13. Up to 60% Off Skincare for Dull/Uneven Skin

Our Absolute Favorite: This fragrance-free Cardea AuSet facial oil‘s cocktail of vitamins and oils could help reduce inflammation, firm and brighten skin! It was $40, but now it’s just $16!

Check out more skincare deals for dull/uneven skin here!

14. Up to 59% Off Skincare for Dry Skin

Our Absolute Favorite: Beauty sleep is a given with this Kiehl’s Nighttime Hydration Essentials Set. Limited edition! It was originally $90, but now it’s only $63!

Check out more skincare deals for dry skin here!

15. Up to 30% Off Body Treatments

Our Absolute Favorite: This Kopari Brilliant Body set comes with an exfoliating scrub, a coconut oil melt and a soft body brush. A heavenly trio! They were $30, but now they’re just $21!

Check out more body treatment skincare deals here!

16. Up to 60% Off Candles

Our Absolute Favorite: Yes, we will be upcycling the pretty glass jar of this Cardea AuSet candle, but only after we can convince ourselves to burn all the way through the divine cedarwood and ylang-ylang soy wax! Originally $40, this candle is now only $16!

Check out more candle deals here!

17. Up to 60% Off Blankets and Throws

Our Absolute Favorite: Just as we can’t resist an UGG robe, there’s no way we can resist a faux-fur UGG blanket. We love the stripes! This was $148, but now it’s marked down to $104!

Check out more blanket and throw deals here!

18. Up to 35% Off Home Storage

Our Absolute Favorite: This handcrafted, woven Goodee x Makaua basket will be beautiful for storing blankets, toys, towels or whatever else. It has handles so you can bring it out and about too! Originally $100, it’s now just $65!

Check out more home storage deals here!

19. Up to 60% Off Tabletop and Kitchen

Our Absolute Favorite: Smeg? In the sale section? Drop everything and grab this Smeg two-slice toaster while it’s still in stock! It was $225, but now it’s only $180!

Check out more tabletop and kitchen deals here!

20. Up to 60% Off Handbags and Wallets

Our Absolute Favorite: This Botkier leather tote can be worn multiple ways, and certainly with many outfits. The hardware accents are perfection! This bag was $228, but now it’s just $114!

Check out more handbag and wallet deals here!

21. Up to 67% Off Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: If you love a mix of adorable and elegant, you’ll fall deeply for this genuine pearl Siizu necklace. The glass beads look like little strawberries! Originally $58, this necklace is now just $23!

Check out more jewelry deals here!

