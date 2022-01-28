Nordstrom Reviewers Say This Is the Best Anti-Aging Retinol Around

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Retinol is one of the most buzz-worthy ingredients in the anti-aging skincare space — and with good reason. When you use this topical ingredient in the form of a cream or serum on your skin, you’re essentially building up a collagen reserve. When you lose collagen as you age, you lose elasticity in your skin — which is one of the main contributors to signs of aging.

Retinol can help counteract that, but it’s hard to know what will do the trick. Just because a skincare product contains the ingredient doesn’t mean that it will specifically work for you. As hard as it is to find a universally-loved retinol treatment, we may have discovered the one! This retinol serum from Kiehl’s has over 800 glowing reviews that sing its praises, and in a clinical trial, 100% of participants reported that their fine lines and wrinkles were noticeably reduced!

Get the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum with free shipping for prices starting at $62 at Nordstrom!

This retinol serum is designed to use daily so that you can maximize your results — which means seeing them faster than you would with similar products on the market. A common issue we come across with retinol products is confusion with regards to the frequency of use and how much to apply, but this treatment is designed to make your daily routine as easy as possible!

Each bottle, whether you buy the larger or smaller size, has a pump dispenser that deposits the exact serum dose necessary. Shoppers are thrilled with the convenience of the packaging and note that “it’s dosed out so there is no waste.” Basically, you’re putting every single drop of this product to use! You can use this serum once a day — in the morning and at night — but if you have sensitive skin, try starting out slow and building up your tolerance so you don’t cause any unwanted irritation.

Along with helping to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, this treatment may also help improve your skin’s texture and tone for a more even complexion. It also has brightening properties that can make your skin naturally appear more radiant. Whether you’re not seeing significant signs of aging yet or just have specific areas that you want to improve, this serum may boost your skin’s youthful appearance across the board!

