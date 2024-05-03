Nick Jonas has some bad news for Jonas Brothers fans in Mexico as they have to postpone the rest of their concerts.

“Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza-A that’s been going around, and I’m not able to sing at the moment,” Nick, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 3, alongside a video sharing that he was under the weather. “We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I’m just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time.”

In the clip, Nick shared that he lost his voice the night he performed in Cancun with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas on Tuesday, April 30. The trio still went out and played the concert, despite Nick’s condition.

“The last two and a half days, it’s just gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday and today with a fever and body aches and a sore throat and a bad cough,” he explained. “I saw a doctor and basically got a decision this morning that it’s not gotten any better. I’m not going to be able to get out on stage tonight and play these shows.”

The band was supposed to take the stage in Mexico City on Friday and Saturday, May 4. They also had two final shows in Monterrey on Monday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 7. The musicians shared that they have ultimately decided to reschedule the remaining concerts for August 21 and 22 in Mexico City and August 24 and 25 in Monterrey.

“I just need to recover and beat this thing. I’m so sorry,” Nick shared. “I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us. A lot of you traveled to be at that show and I just wanted to say I’m just heartbroken over this.”

Nick added that he was appreciative of the fans “understanding” about the situation and he planned on “getting back and healthy ASAP.”

Many fans took to the comments to send well wishes to Nick as he prioritized his health.

“Poor Nick. Omg. Your voice sounds terrible. Please take care of yourself. Rest up. We love you. ❣️,” one user responded while another replied, “Hope you get better soon! Love you ❤️🇧🇷.”

The Jonas Brothers were in the middle of their Latin American tour. Before Mexico, the group had shows in Chile, Peru and Colombia. Nick, Joe, 34, and Kevin, 36, were also scheduled to head to Europe but shocked fans when they announced they were postponing that leg due to “scheduling conflicts.”

“We appreciate your love and support so much,” the trio wrote via X in April. “We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming.”