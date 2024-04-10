The internet is currently filled with disappointed Jonas Brothers fans.

On Wednesday, April 10, the band announced via X that they are rescheduling the European leg of their tour, noting that upcoming shows are being shifted to later this year. “We appreciate your love and support so much,” the trio wrote. “We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming.”

The bandmates added that previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new tour dates. A note on the Jonas Brothers’ website says that European concerts are being postponed due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Fans of Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas took to social media to share their grievances about the scheduling change. “I love the jonas brothers but the way they and their team are doing things is not okay,” X user @heyitsjobros wrote. “@jonasbrothers you can’t just reschedule tour dates without giving an explanation. people [are] traveling from different sites to see you and you just postponed shows for MONTHS later? “

X user @Yassmine_ehb added, “I had 9 tickets in 6 countries, You cancel the tour bc you have more exciting projects.Did you think of all of us who put so much money for this ? Hotels and plane are not refundable.”

The band is currently globe-trotting across Latin America, with upcoming shows in Chile, Peru and Colombia. Dubbed The Tour, the concerts showcase the brothers as they perform five albums throughout the evening: 2007’s Jonas Brothers, 2008’s A Little Bit Longer, 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times and 2019’s Happiness Begins. There are also select songs from 2023’s The Album.

While speaking to the Associated Press in May 2023, Joe, 33, revealed that the trio are looking out for their mental health as they got ready to embark on a lengthy tour.

“We’ve been burnt out before and then you’re like, ‘I still got 20 more shows on this tour,” he explained. “So we all have our own perspective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritized and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can.”

The singer added that performing “doesn’t feel like work” when it’s in front of the band’s fans. “We’re treating this like the best tour we’ve ever done,” he said. “And I think we intend to make it that experience for fans as well.”