



The singer, 45, sounded off on the 2003 MTV series — which chronicled the first years of his marriage to Jessica Simpson — on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, October 31.

Lachey told host Andy Cohen that he’s grateful for the experience. “That show gave me a chance to kinda show who I was,” he said. “Because when you’re in a band, like, a boy band, nobody really knows who you are as a person. So all of that chapter of my life is obviously closed. The show gave me a great platform to say, ‘Hey, this is who I am.’ And got a lot of fans to this day because of the show. … I vibe with it.”

That said, Lachey is surprised by the show’s enduring popularity. “It does fascinate me, though, that it’s been 15 years, I think, and people are still thinking about it like it was yesterday,” he said.

The show ended with its third season in March 2005, and Lachey and Simpson, 39, filed for divorce that December and finalized their split in June 2006. The fashion designer moved on with Eric Johnson — marrying the football player, with whom she shares three children, in 2014. For his part, Lachey married Vanessa (née Minnillo) in 2011, and they too have welcomed three kids.

On WWHL, the America’s Most Musical Family host said that he and Vanessa, 38, are happy to leave Newlyweds in the past. “We don’t sit around and watch it at the house,” he quipped. “If you can imagine, it’s not family viewing.”

Cohen, 51, asked about fans coming up to the couple and talking about Chicken of the Sea — referencing the famous Newlyweds scene in which the canned tuna brand confused Simpson — and Lachey confirmed it’s not one of his and Vanessa’s favorite topics of conversation. “Yeah, that’s a buzzkill,” he said.

“She doesn’t love that,” Cohen observed.

“Nor do I,” Lachey responded.