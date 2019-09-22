



It’s OK to kiss in front of your kids — and to drink wine before they go to bed! Nick Lachey shared his best parenting tips exclusively with Us Weekly.

“[PDA is] important,” the 98 Degrees member, 45, told Us on Wednesday, September 18, while promoting his Subway Feeding America partnership. “I think it’s to create that image and that perception of being in love still. It’s important for kids to see that affection. I think it all started there, and it needs to end there. So I’m a big believer in showing your kids what it means to be respectful and loving to each other. I think it’s a big part of a healthy upbringing.”

The Kentucky native, who shares Camden, 7, Brooklyn, 4, and Phoenix, 2, with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, added, “Alone time is harder and harder to come by when you have three, but also equally important. Not in front of the kids, but equally important.”

When it comes to meltdowns, the Newlywed alum advises parents to “try no to” reveal too much of their emotions in front of their children.

“My dad was a very openly sensitive guy and not afraid to cry,” Nick explained to Us. “I always appreciated that. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with teaching your kids to be in touch with their emotions, but at the same time, you want to be Dad. Like, you’ve got to be in charge. As I tell my kids, ‘Daddy’s always right, and Daddy’s number one job is to protect you. So you have to always listen.’ Being sensitive but strong at the same time, I think, is a nice combination if you can pull it off.”

He and the former Miss Teen USA, 38, wed in 2011. Nick was formerly married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006.

Nick also gushed about his Subway partnership, telling Us, “So much produce gets thrown out every year because it doesn’t appear pretty, but it’s still perfectly good and good to use. People can go to UglyVegetableRescue.com, adopt an ugly vegetable, and for every dollar they pledge, it goes directly to feeding Americans. We will match that donation to try and raise funds and awareness for trying to get more fresh produce to people who need it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

