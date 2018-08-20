Nick Viall: It'd Take 'a Gun' to Get Me to Be 'The Bachelor' Again

Three times were enough for Nick Viall! The reality TV alum opened up to Us Weekly about his experiences as the Bachelor, noting that he has no interest in joining the franchise for a fourth time.

While at Face Haus’ grand opening at Los Angeles’ USC Village on Saturday, August 18, Us asked the 37-year-old what it would take to return as the Bachelor. “Imprisonment? I don’t know. A gun?” he joked. He unfortunately did not find true love on any of of his three tries. He came in second on both Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette.

When he became the Bachelor on season 21, he proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi. However, they broke up less than a year later. Grimaldi later revealed that she preferred to date someone who was more private and less on social media. However, Viall isn’t as picky with that.

“I don’t like to put any limits. Personally, I think limits like that are kinda silly. Things like whether someone’s on social media or not, the reality is, whether you’re someone who’s a public figure or not, a lot of people have a pretty strong social media – it’s almost like the new norm,” Viall told Us. “But sometimes it can be refreshing that someone is less involved in that. I’m more looking for more specific things rather than the peripheral, whether they have an Instagram following. It’s more about connection than that kind of stuff.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 24 alum also told Us that while close friend and former Bachelor Ben Higgins is a fan favorite, he’d be surprised if Higgins returned as the Bachelor. “I really don’t [think so]. It would be a lot. I mean, you never know. Last time I checked, I don’t think he would do it,” he told Us. “I really have no idea who will be the next Bachelor, but I hope it’s Blake [Horstmann].”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!