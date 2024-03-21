As much as Nick Viall wishes Daisy Kent would be named the next Bachelorette, he has one guess as to why she likely won’t get the gig.

“If we are right with our predictions — Maria [Georgas] is going to be the Bachelorette [and] Kelsey [Anderson] wins — I am shocked that Daisy isn’t on The Bachelorette,” Nick, 43, said during the Thursday, March 21, episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “I do think Maria will be very entertaining [and] she’s obviously a great choice, but Daisy has such a good story.”

He added, “And the rap video? Honest to God, that video might have ruined her chances. I’m not kidding.”

Daisy, 25, is currently one of Joey Graziadei’s final two women — alongside Kelsey, 25. As fans watched her reality TV journey unfold, an unexpected video from her past resurfaced. Daisy was a featured artist in rapper Abe$’s “Sundown” music video in 2021 and when it landed on social media recently, viewers ate it up. Daisy has yet to publicly address her cameo, and the next lead of The Bachelorette hasn’t been formally announced.

“When a video comes out of Daisy singing, she’s in a song where he’s like ‘Suck on my nuts and lick on my balls,’ they might have been like, ‘I don’t know, how about Maria?’” Nick speculated about the franchise’s producers. “It might have always been Maria, she’s clearly super popular, but it’s possible.”

Nick reasoned that it is likely that producers nixed the idea of Daisy as the lead since they had similar issues about him being the Bachelor.

“I remember having dinner with [someone] who used to be the showrunner of the show, who is no longer the showrunner, but we were catching up before I was named the Bachelor,” he recalled. “It was after Kaitlyn [Bristowe]’s season and Ben [Higgins] was the Bachelor. And again, I think Ben was always going to be the Bachelor, but I got done with Kaitlyn’s season and I was just taking the summer off. It was the summer of Nick, I didn’t go back to work right away. I was all kind of f—ked up from the show.”

Nick added, “I was working out and s—t and I was posting thirst traps. And they were like, ‘That ruined your chances posting like, ‘I’m working out’ and arguably douchey, f—kboy type of s—t.’”

Nick and Ben, 34, were both contestants on Kaitlyn’s season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, which was Nick’s second time on the show after appearing on Andi Dorfman’s season. After Ben was named the next lead, Nick was cast on Bachelor in Paradise and had a redemption arc. He ultimately starred on The Bachelor for season 21 in 2017.

The Bachelor finale airs on ABC Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET.