Hot mess express! Messyness host Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and fellow celebrity commentator Tori Spelling’s worst date stories both feature restaurant debacles — and lots of alcohol.

The Jersey Shore alum, 33, recalled her most awkward date with now-husband Jionni LaValle, revealing it happened early on in their relationship.

“I was so nervous because I thought he was so cute,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “I was like, ‘Hold on, I’m going to go to the bathroom, I’ll be right back.’ I ran downstairs to the bar and I took, like, three shots.”

The Chile-born star, who shares daughter Giovanna, 6, and sons Lorenzo, 9, and Angelo, 2, with LaValle, noted that she apparently took a “long time” because she eventually saw him at the bar. When the New Jersey native, 34, located her, he asked why she was taking so many shots and Polizzi decided to lie.

“Oh, it helps with my indigestion when I eat rice,” she blurted out, telling Us it felt “so stupid” in the moment. “Right then and there, he knew I’m a mess.”

The 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, on the other hand, cited a night out with an unnamed celebrity as her “worst date” of all time.

“He took me out, at the time, to a really big restaurant lounge and bar. My friends were all impressed, like, ‘Wow, he’s taking you there?’” Spelling remembered. “Then we got there, and he looked at the menu, and he’s like, ‘Actually, I’m not really hungry. You’re not hungry right?’ I’m like, ‘Wait, you took me out to dinner, what do you mean?’”

The mystery man suggested they only get drinks instead, which was worrisome for the Troop Beverly Hills actress, because she hadn’t eaten all day. “He was so cheap he didn’t want to pay. He liquored me up,” she explained. “The night went on from there. It [got] really bad.”

Polizzo and Spelling’s Messyness costars Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray also dished to Us about their biggest romantic train wrecks.

Watch the exclusive video above to see why Rippon, 31, called a former suitor the “Hunchback of Notre Dame” and which concert Ray, also 31, rocked out to solo.

Messyness airs on MTV weekdays at 7 p.m. ET.