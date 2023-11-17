Selling Sunset‘s Nicole Young has now had two apologies left on the cutting room floor.

“Just wanted to jump on here really quick because there’s something in the reunion that wasn’t shown in the final edit,” Nicole began via Instagram Stories after the reunion started streaming on Wednesday, November 15. “I don’t know why. I don’t understand. I have no explanation, but during the reunion taping, I definitely did apologize to Chrishell [Stause].”

According to Nicole, the “whole cast” witnessed her apology.

“For whatever reason they decided not to put it in the final edit. So you won’t see that unfortunately this evening but it definitely did happen,” she continued. “I just want to point that out because I think that’s an important piece to this whole puzzle moving forward.”

During the reunion, which was hosted by Queer Eye‘s Tan France, Chrishell made it clear that she had no issues remaining on the outs with Nicole following two seasons of bickering.

“I hate you, I own it. I don’t care that it’s not nice. I do hate you and I know you hate me,” she told Nicole.

Chrishell has claimed that Nicole picked a fight with her for attention. During the reunion, Nicole passed a lie detector test when she denied targeting Chrishell for “screen time.”

“Then what were you doing?” Chrishell asked. The pair didn’t come to an understanding during the reunion as the attention shifted to Chrishell’s individual issues with Amanza Smith and Jason Oppenehim‘s now-ex Marie-Lou Nurk.

Nicole is currently not on good terms with several costars, including Emma Hernan, who she called a “social climber” in between seasons 6 and 7.

“At Heather [Rae El Moussa]’s baby shower, I was actually having a conversation with Davina [Potratz]. She was venting to me about how hurt and upset she was by Emma,” Nicole explained on the “We Have the Receipts” podcast earlier this month. “She was saying she was really good friends with Emma and they were hanging out all the time, and then Chrishell came along and Emma basically dumped her for Chrishell. And she was legitimately hurt by that.”

The comment came to light during season 7. Nicole went on to say that she extended a “heartfelt apology” to Emma that “unfortunately” wasn’t featured on the show.

“I actually did give her a very heartfelt apology at the end of the 10 yr anniversary dinner and reiterated that I wasn’t referring to anything involving her professional endeavors but unfortunately that wasn’t shown,” Nicole claimed via Instagram Story.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix and has been renewed for an eight season.