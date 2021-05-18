Chrishell and Gleb Cringe After Nikki Glaser Brings Up ‘DWTS’ Affair Rumors

Awkward! Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko cringed in the audience at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted after host Nikki Glaser joked about their Dancing With the Stars’ past.

The 36-year-old comedian, who partnered with Savchenko, 37, during season 27 of the ABC competition series, began by addressing the Russian dancer.

“I forgot how hot you were. It’s insane. Like, Gleb, you’re as hot as your name is disgusting,” Glaser said. “I love you, Gleb. You were such a good coach. … There was one practice, though, that you were really hard on me, but boners happen all the time when you’re grinding on someone seven hours a day, you know?”

She went on to talk about Stause, who competed with Savchenko during season 29, which aired in 2020.

“Hi, Chrishell. I met you earlier, and it wasn’t weird at all for me. I’m not jealous. No, you and Gleb, like, killed it. It was so awesome to watch you. There’s no comparing me and you honestly because you got way further with Gleb than I did,” she quipped. “I think you guys banged.”

Both Stause, 39, and Savchenko, who were in the audience, appeared to be embarrassed by the dig as they tried to laugh it off.

“It’s none of my business, but I want all of the details,” Glaser added. “I’ve written some fan fiction about it; I’ll send you the Google doc.”

Stause and Savchenko previously denied rumors that they had an inappropriate relationship after he split from wife Elena Samodanova shortly after he and the Selling Sunset star were eliminated from DWTS in November 2020. One day after the divorce news broke, Samodanova, 36, accused her husband of 14 years of “ongoing infidelity,” which he denied.

“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic,” Savchenko said in a statement at the time. “Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Stause, who was briefly linked to Savchenko’s DWTS BFF Keo Motsepe after the season wrapped, added at the time, “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Before Monday’s pre-taped awards show, Glaser and Stause met on the red carpet.

“You were so good, but isn’t it funny we both shared the same dance partner? I wanna go back so bad. I keep pitching to them a ‘Losers Season’ where everyone who lost first comes back for redemption. I got kicked off too soon,” the stand-up said during an interview with the Netflix star for Entertainment Tonight. “I just love that show so much. Didn’t you love your experience? But can I just ask you this … how was Gleb as a dance partner? Because to me, he was very mean sometimes. And I’m like, ‘Are you mean, or are you just Russian?’ Like, it was confusing.”

Stause replied, “Yeah, honestly, same. One time he said that we didn’t even deserve 4s,” to which Glaser responded, ”That would’ve been the nicest thing he said to me, honestly.”

The former soap opera star was previously married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019. The same day the Unscripted awards aired, news broke that the This Is Us star married Sofia Pernas after one year of dating.