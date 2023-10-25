Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album, Guts, was almost way more explicit than what fans have heard.

“I love using a swear word when I think it’s tasteful and necessary, but sometimes, I try to tone it down,” Rodrigo, 20, shared during a Tuesday, October 24, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “There were a few songs on the album where I was swearing all over them and I had to pair it back.”

Rodrigo released her sophomore album Guts last month, and it shot to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. However, some songs were reworked after Rodrigo realized, “My mom listens to this.”

In the track “Get Him Back!” Rodrigo sings, “I miss the way he kisses and the way he makes me laugh.” She told host Jimmy Kimmel that, originally, the lyrics read: “I miss the way he kisses and the way he grabbed my ass.”

Similarly, the “All-American Bitch” lyrics weren’t always “perfect all-American lips and perfect all-American hips.” Rodrigo’s first draft was instead “perfect all-American lips and perfect all-American tits.”

Kimmel, 55, revealed that the swear words in Rodrigo’s songs have actually impacted his home life.

“The ‘Vampire’ song has a catchy little lyric in there that our son started singing back to us,” he said of 6-year-old Billy, whom the talk show host shares with wife Molly McNearney. (He, of course, is referring to the “fame f—ker” line in Rodrigo’s song.)

“Oh, my God, I’m so sorry. I’m such a bad influence,” Rodrigo replied. After sharing the explicit versions of her album’s lyrics, the singer added, “I hope your kids are safe and sound somewhere, not listening.”

During her appearance on the late-night show, Rodrigo also performed “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” noting that she picked the song for Kimmel’s 9-year-old daughter, Jane.

“Jane is very excited about it,” Kimmel said. “She’s waiting in the wings for this.”

After his monologue at the start of the episode, Kimmel showed viewers how his youngest children, Billy and Jane — who are big fans of Rodrigo — first met the singer. (Kimmel also shares Katie, 32 and Kevin, 30, with ex-wife Gina Kimmel.)

Kimmel and McNearney, 45, were driving their kids to school when they spotted a “hitchhiker” on the side of the road.

“Oh, my God, Billy, that’s Olivia Rodrigo,” Jane told her brother. Rodrigo got in the car asking, “Do you guys mind if I hitch a ride? Can I come with you?”

Jane was noticeably shocked, covering her mouth with both hands while Rodrigo settled in the backseat of Kimmel and McNearney’s car.

Jane told Rodrigo that her favorite song is “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” while Billy favors “Get Him Back!”

“He wants to get him back for you. And what do you want to do when you get him back?” McNearney told Rodrigo of the 6-year-old. Billy replied, “Punch him in the penis.”

Through laughter, Rodrigo asked, “Am I a bad influence on your children? I’m so sorry.”

For the rest of the car ride, Rodrigo sang along to her songs with Billy and Jane until they were dropped off at school. Before they got out of the car, both kids gave the singer a big hug.

“Have a great day!” McNearney told her kids as they went to school. “It’s all downhill from here.”