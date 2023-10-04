When it comes to her former flames, Olivia Rodrigo has no interest in rekindling any sparks.

The “Bad Idea Right?” singer, 20, had no hesitation when asked if she would ever get back with any exes during a Tuesday, October 3, video interview with Pitchfork. “You guys, the sequel is never as good as the original,” she quipped “Never.”

Rodrigo has been romantically linked to several stars since rising to fame on Disney Channel and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The lead single “Driver’s License” off her 2021 debut album, Sour, is heavily rumored to be about her rumored ex Joshua Bassett, whom she allegedly dated in 2020 after meeting on the set of HSMTMTS. The pair never publicly confirmed their relationship.

In addition to her former Bizaardvark costar Ethan Wacker, Rodrigo has also dated film producer Adam Faze, whom she parted ways with in February 2022 after less than one year of dating. That same month, she sparked romance rumors with DJ Zack Bia. A source confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly in August 2022 that their “relationship sort of fizzled” out after six months.

In Tuesday’s interview, Rodrigo noted that she “wouldn’t be half of the person that I am today” if she “never endured any heartbreak in my life,” adding, “I wouldn’t know myself near as well, or have, really, any of my songs. So, underrated.”

The Grammy winner has become one of the music industry’s most popular breakup songwriters with tunes such as “Good 4 U,” “Déja Vu,” “Traitor,” “Favorite Crime” and more. Her recent hit “Vampire” — off her 2023 sophomore album Guts — seemingly calls out an ex for bleeding her dry “like a goddamn vampire.”

“And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news / You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called ‘em crazy too / You’re so convincing / How do you lie without flinching?” she belts during the song’s second verse.

While fans have speculated the track is about Bia, 27, he disagreed with the theory in an interview with GQ last month. “I don’t think it’s really about me,” he told the outlet. “I think the internet just ran with it.”

Bia even theorized that the song’s subject could be a mashup of him and Rodrigo’s other exes. “Look, I’m in the industry so I know how a song gets made,” he stated. “We hung out, we’re both busy and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?”

Exes aside, Rodrigo is ready to move on and find the love of her life. “I want to meet my husband now!” she told Vogue in July,” adding that she’s also looking forward to becoming a parent in the future. “I’m so excited to experience motherhood one of these days,” she continued. “I think about it all the time.”