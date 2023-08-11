Olivia Rodrigo‘s music video for “Bad Idea Right?” is on everyone’s mind — and not only because of the not-so cryptic lyrics.

The track, which was released on Friday, August 11, is about Rodrigo, 20, considering a reconciliation with an ex-boyfriend.

“‘Bad Idea Right?’ started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of the choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

“Bad Idea Right?” makes major references to hit TV shows such as Glee and Euphoria. As Rodrigo took the bus to her ex-boyfriend’s house, she got splashed by a red slushie — a moment that feels reminiscent of Rachel Berry’s (Lea Michele) season 6 incident on Glee.

Later in the video, Rodrigo knocks on her mystery man’s door in a potential parallel to Maddy Perez’s (Alexa Demie) iconic banging on a bathroom door in the season 2 premiere of Max’s Euphoria.

Eagle-eyed fans have since pointed out several interesting details about the music video, which was directed by Petra Collins and features Rodrigo’s real life friends Tate McRae, Iris Apatow and Madison Hu.

“Bad Idea Right?” is the second song Rodrigo has released from her upcoming Guts album. Her sophomore effort comes more than two years after her debut single “Driver’s License” went viral in January 2021. Four months later, Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, dropped to widespread acclaim with hit tracks including “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu.”

Rodrigo recently reflected on how her music has evolved since Sour dominated the music charts.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she shared in a June press release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully, the album reflects that.”

That same month, Rodrigo elaborated on the inspiration behind Guts, writing in a newsletter to fans, “I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst. I made it with my friend Dan in between New York and L.A. and I’m so very proud of it. I cannot express how excited I am to embark on this new chapter of my life with you guys. See you on September 8th!!!!”