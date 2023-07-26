The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast has offered glimpses into their dating lives over the years.

In 2021, the Disney+ musical drama made headlines when Olivia Rodrigo released her hit single “Drivers License” — which seemingly hinted at a romantic fallout between her and costar Joshua Bassett, who played onscreen love interests at the time. Fans also questioned whether Rodrigo made a reference to Sabrina Carpenter, who was linked to Bassett in 2020.

As the song skyrocketed on the music charts, Rodrigo, Bassett and Carpenter initially remained largely tight-lipped about the apparent love triangle. Bassett and Carpenter, however, released separate tracks later which appeared to offer their individual perspectives on the situation.

Bassett, who plays Ricky on HSMTMTS, broke his silence about the drama later that year. “[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia,” he told GQ in December 2021. “Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy.”

Rodrigo, for her part, waved off speculation about the inspiration behind her music.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” she told Billboard in January 2021. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Following Rodrigo’s exit from HSMTMTS in 2022, the “Good 4 U” singer reunited with Bassett at the season 3 red carpet premiere later that year.

