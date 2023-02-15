Young love! Iris Apatow, the youngest daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, debuted her new romance with Henry Haber on Valentine’s Day.

“I love you is an understatement,” the Bubble star, 20, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 14, sharing a snap with the University of Southern California film student as they walked hand-in-hand outside. Iris added a “Happy Valentine’s Day” sticker to her upload.

In a second Story snap, the young actress gushed over her beau while lounging in a park. “Angel face,” Iris captioned her pic of Haber.

The male model, for his part, also shared a sweet Valentine’s tribute to his girlfriend. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love ❤️,” Haber wrote on Tuesday, sharing snaps from the couple’s festive celebrations.

Neither the Knocked Up child star — whom Judd, 55, and Mann, 50, share alongside eldest daughter Maude Apatow — nor the budding filmmaker have further revealed when they started dating, though Haber first posted a pic of Iris on his Instagram in September 2022.

“Dear Iris, Thank you for being my best friend. Thank you for making me laugh every day I get to spend time with you,” he gushed via Instagram one month later, sharing a birthday tribute. “You are a dancing queen and the brightest light in my life. You add color to everyone’s lives who are lucky enough to know you. You are talented, outgoing, witty, and above all you inspire. Thank you for being born 20 years ago today❤️🧚‍♀️🌈🌝.”

Iris was linked to Ryder Robinson, the son of Kate Hudson and ex-husband Chris Robinson, earlier in 2022. Ryder, 19, and Iris took their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day last year.

“Our families have known each other since we were babies. I’ve always gone to school with him and I just didn’t really pay him any mind,” Iris recalled to Entertainment Tonight the following March. “He’s an angel. We definitely fell towards each other’s lives at a good moment. He’s very wonderful and I think I’m very lucky to have someone who cares about me like him.”

She added at the time: “I don’t really date people who my parents don’t like ’cause it becomes too uncomfortable. It just doesn’t work out. It just can’t.”

Iris and Ryder never publicly confirmed when they split, though the aspiring musician started college at New York University later that year while Iris is based in Los Angeles.

“This Christmas is, like, it’s a thing. The fact that Ryder’s coming home, it’s his first time coming home,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 43, revealed of her firstborn leaving the nest during a December 2022 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Even the cousins, because we do big Christmases and we’re all together. Ryder coming home is the big [thing]. [For] me as well but I don’t want to be that mom!”

Hudson is also mother to son Bingham, whom she coparents with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.