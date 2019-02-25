If only! Many Oscars 2019 viewers wished that Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the awards show on Sunday, February 24.

The 91st Academy Awards may have been host-less, but the funny ladies opened the show after Adam Lambert and Queen performed “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

“Good evening and welcome to the one millionth Academy Awards,” Fey, 48, began. “We are not your hosts, but we are going to stand here a little too long so that the people who get USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted.”

Rudolph, 46, continued, “Just a quick update in case you’re confused, there is no host tonight [and] there won’t be a popular movie category.”

Poehler, 47, chimed in with, “We won’t be doing awards during the commercials, but we will be presenting commercials during the awards, so if all the winners could please say, ‘Hellman’s Mayonnaise, we’re on the side of food,’ instead of your speeches, that would be great.”

The actresses then gave the audience a glimpse of what the Oscars would have looked like if they had hosted with a few one-liners each. Rudolph even belted out a song lyric from A Star Is Born.

After the hilarious trio introduced the nominees for Best Supporting Actress —which went to Regina King — Twitter users showed their support.

“I love all these women and these jokes and the whole meta-viiibe,” one fan wrote. “Kudos, scrambling Oscars producers. Maybe this will actually work??”

Another added, “It is one hour in. I am not missing the host. I am missing Tina, Amy, Maya, and Melissa. Do with that what you will, @TheAcademy.”

Even Reese Witherspoon put in her two cents. “Wait! Why are Amy, Tina and Maya not hosting this whole show ?!” she tweeted. “#perfecthosts.”

While Kevin Hart was the original choice for the 2019 Oscars host, the comedian, 39, stepped down after homophobic tweets from his past surfaced.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s,” he tweeted in December 2018. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. … Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Who do you think would have made the perfect Oscars host this year?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!