That’s what friends are for! Lady Gaga lent a helping hand to her fellow Oscar nominee Rami Malek and fixed his bowtie at the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 24.

Gaga, 32, ran into Malek, 37, in the theater and noticed that his tie was slightly crooked. The “Born This Way” singer couldn’t let the Mr. Robot star have a wardrobe malfunction during the biggest night in Hollywood, so she leaned forward to adjust the accessory. Once she was done, Gaga flashed a smile and gave Malek a thumbs up.

This isn’t the first time the duo have gotten together at an awards show. The pair met at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in early January and the Papillon actor had a relatable physical response to their brief conversation.

Journalist Scott Feinberg caught the moment when Malek extended his hand to the “Paparazzi” singer, who remained seated at her table as model Irina Shayk looked on in the background. Gaga and Malek both had smiles on their faces as they chatted for a few seconds before he said goodbye, bowing several times as he backed away.

Both Malek and Gaga are nominated at the 2019 Oscars. The Los Angeles native is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while the “Just Dance” songstress could win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her part in A Star Is Born. The movie’s hit song, “Shallow,” which was cowritten by Gaga, is also up for best original song.

Gaga’s A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper is nominated against Malek in the best actor category, but there is no competitiveness in the 44-year-old Hangover alum’s heart. Cooper told Entertainment Tonight last month: “Rami Malek is an incredible actor.”

