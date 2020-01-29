Kristen Wiig, Timothee Chalamet, More Stars Added to Oscars Presenters List

And the Oscar goes to! Hollywood’s biggest night just got a little brighter thanks to the star-studded list of presenters that will be taking the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

Funny gal Kristen Wiig is one of many additions that the 2020 Oscars producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced on Tuesday, January 28. The Bridesmaids actress will be joined by fellow comedians Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling and Julia Louis-Dreyfus throughout the night.

“We’re excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year’s movies,” the show’s producers said in a statement on Tuesday. “Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience.”

Timothée Chalamet and Zazie Beetz, whose films Little Women and Joker are nominated at this year’s awards show, will also present at the event. Other celebrities announced as Oscars presenters on Tuesday include Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo and Kelly Marie Tran.

These talented performers will join the previously announced presenters Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who won in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories in 2019.

One day prior, the Academy celebrated this year’s nominees with the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday, January 27, in Los Angeles.

All of the big stars were in attendance, but Brad Pitt, who is up for the Actor in a Supporting Role category for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, captured fans’ hearts at the event.

The Fight Club actor, 56, caused quite the stir when he was photographed wearing a name tag that read, “Brad Pitt” and what he was nominated for.

“Love that Brad Pitt wore a name tag at the Oscars Nominee Luncheon today,” one Twitter user wrote with a zoomed-in photo of the label, which was on Pitt’s suit jacket.

“I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life,” another Twitter fan wrote. “We know who you are Brad Pitt!”

A third social media fan said that the Moneyball actor “wearing a name tag to the #Oscars lunch is freaking hilarious.”

The 2020 Oscars airs live on ABC on Sunday, February 9, at 8 p.m. ET.