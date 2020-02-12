Charlize Theron’s 2020 Oscars selfie is giving Ellen DeGeneres’ 2014 Oscars selfie a run for its money. At the glitzy awards show on Sunday, February 9, the Bombshell actress roped in some famous friends for a star-studded photo she posted to Instagram two days later.

“Good company,” Theron, 44, wrote on Tuesday, February 11, as she uploaded the pic.

Immediately next to the actress is her mother and Oscars 2020 date, Gerda Maritz. Behind mother and daughter are Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Regina King, Hayek’s manager, Evelyn O’Neill, Regina’s sister, Reina King, and Rami Malek. At the very left edge of the frame is the side of Mahershala Ali’s head. Keanu Reeves, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach can be seen in the upper-left corner, and Quentin Tarantino is just visible at the top-center of the photo.

The photo is reminiscent of the selfie DeGeneres, 62, took with high-profile guests of the 2014 Academy Awards. The comedian, who was hosting the show, recruited Meryl Streep for a photo.

“You are nominated a record-breaking 18 times, so I thought we would try to break another record right now with the most retweets of a photo,” she told Streep, 70. “So, right now, I’m going to take a picture of us and we will see if we can break the record for the most retweets.”

In the resulting pic, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie and Lupita’s brother Peter crowded into the frame.

The stunt worked: Twitter announced later that night that the upload was the most-retweeted tweet of all time — at the time — with more than 1 million retweets. As of now, the post has more than 3 million retweets and more than 2 million likes.

Theron might be on her way to matching that kind of virality. As of now, the post has been liked by more than 270k users.

Her photo shows not just numerous Oscars guests but numerous past winners: Theron won Best Actress for Monster in 2004; Hanks, 63, won Best Actor for Philadelphia in 1994 and Forrest Gump in 1995; Regina, 49, won Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019; and Malik, 38, won Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody that same year.