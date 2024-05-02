Danielle Busby and her husband, Adam Busby, are on the same page when it comes to when their daughters can start dating — and it’s not anytime soon.

“It’s forbidden,” Adam, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly of the timeline for his girls to go out with someone.

Danielle, 40, clarified that “it’s forbidden until you’re out of college, or at least high school.”

The couple, who costar on TLC’s OutDaughtered with their six children, revealed that there have been a lot of changes heading into season 10. The biggest being that their eldest daughter, Blayke, is now a teenager after turning 13 in April.

“I think Blayke is finding a way to be like, ‘Oh, that boy’s cute.’ Or, ‘Yeah, I kind of have a crush on him,’” Danielle explained, noting the teen is “becoming more vocal, but not with dad.”

The mom of six, who married Adam in 2006, teased that their kids don’t want their dad to “scare” them off of boys.

Danielle and Adam also share 9-year-old quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker. (The reality show began in 2016 to document their lives with quintuplets.)

Related: The Busbys: A Comprehensive Guide to the'OutDaughtered' Family Party of eight! Danielle Busby and Adam Busby are the proud parents of six daughters — including America’s only all-girl quintuplets on record. The OutDaughtered stars welcomed Olivia, Ava, Riley, Parker and Hazel in 2015. The multiples joined older sister Blayke, who was born in 2011. When it comes to expanding their family further, Adam exclusively […]

“We’re not doing the whole dating thing until you can pay for your own date and get yourself there,” Danielle told Us, adding that it’s been “pretty funny” to hear the “boyfriend talk” spiking up in their household.

She revealed that “every day it’s someone picking on someone about ‘you got partnered with this boy in our classroom, so you like him.’ It’s like, ‘No, I don’t. I just got partnered with him,’ or, ‘I didn’t get to pick it, the teacher did.’”

Related: Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell and More Celebrity Kids Who Have Dated Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and more celebrities’ children have embarked on romantic relationships over the years. News broke in July 2021 that the two comedians’ offspring were dating. Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin shared Instagram selfies at the time with the Saturday Night Live alum’s son Eric in a touching birthday tribute. “Happy birthday, my love! I’m […]

The desire to date isn’t the only thing that the Busby family is navigating with their growing girls. Danielle told Us that as the kids get older, they are more interested in her opinion than what their dad has to say.

“They come to mom. There’s kind of becoming this divide of [Blayke] wanting to come to me more,” Danielle shared. “It’s kind of like, ‘I need this or can you help with this,’ or ‘Oh no, I’m not telling daddy that.’”

The reality star described the switch as a “weird change” that she loves, confessing that with growing pains also comes an “attitude” from their eldest.

“Blayke, who’s always been super graceful and just super sweet, is now starting to get this talk-back attitude and you almost want to laugh because it’s not something you see often,” Danielle said. “It’s kind of funny, but then you’re like, ‘Hold up. You can’t talk to me like that. I’m your parent.’”

Season 10 of OutDaughtered premieres on TLC Tuesday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi