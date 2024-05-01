Adam Busby and Danielle Busby have faced several “growing pains” throughout their marriage — and season 10 of OutDaughtered will pull back the curtain even more.

Adam, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly how expanding his job to work outside of the home has affected his and Danielle’s dynamic. The shift has also impacted how the couple handles their six children: daughter Blayke, 13, and quintuplet girls Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker, 9.

“A lot of the stuff I do, primarily I’m at home and then every now and then I would have to fly out for a project or whatnot,” he said of his photography work. “This season I’m working out of the house and doing a lot of shoots and brand work. So it’s caused tension as far as trying to make sure everything’s scheduled and stuff like that.”

Adam recalled that when he worked at the house he didn’t have to “worry” about the family’s shared calendar.

“Now it’s like, any given day I could be off on a shoot or off at some promotional event. It’s a lot different,” he told Us while promoting the all-new season of the TLC series.

The reality star confessed that his role change “did create some growing pains,” but he feels like the pair are “in a much better place as far as having things figured out.”

Adam and Danielle, 40, have not only had to balance new work problems, but as their girls grow, they’ve had to deal with everyone being pulled in different directions.

“This season it was like, ‘Man, OK, how are we going to do this?’ We need to be in three and four places at the same time,” Adam explained. “We definitely need to find some help that can help manage the house and also help a little bit with the kids or get kids to certain places because one of us is out or whatnot.”

Danielle told Us that it’s been a “huge season” for the family, with Adam adding that the “adjustments” took time.

“I’m a partner in the company and so things look a lot different now, but it’s fun,” Adam continued.

Adam confirmed that they’ve pushed through the growing pains but noted that he and Danielle still have “a lot to manage” with their big brood. “We still have six kids and so there’s always something for sure,” he teased.

Danielle joked that with all the activities she “definitely love[s] me a schedule.”

As the Busbys prepare to welcome viewers back for season 10, they reflected on their wild TV ride, which began in 2016. (OutDaughtered follows Adam and Danielle as they navigate raising their quintuplets and eldest child Blayke.)

“It’s always been crazy,” Adam told Us. “Just for the ride that we’ve been on and stuff and just the awesome fans that we have. The warm reception that we get every season, it’s humbling. It’s blown us away.”

Danielle revealed that she’s grateful the cameras were rolling from the start of their experience as parts of quintuplets. “I just don’t remember a lot of it, so I’m very glad that we get to capture it,” she said. “I just feel like I was sleep-deprived and mentally deprived. I literally just don’t remember a lot of the beginning.”

She added: “I wish I could go back in time and just soak up those little chubby babies that I had because now we’re just chasing ants everywhere.”

Season 10 of OutDaughtered premieres on TLC Tuesday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi