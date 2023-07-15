Parenting six children is hard under any circumstances, even more so when there are cameras involved — but OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby tries not to let herself worry too much.

“I don’t like the word ‘guilt,'” the reality star, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 9 of the TLC series. “I’m not gonna say mom guilt, but I have a lot of FOMO, which is the fear of missing out.”

Danielle went on to note that her husband, Adam Busby, has been willing to “amp up the solo time” since the days when they were parents of just one daughter, but she sometimes feels a little bummed when she misses a fun activity.

“He still does amazing, fun things,” Danielle said of Adam, 41. “I’m like, ‘But why [didn’t] we do that before I left?’ But I love that. I love that about him. I love that he’s such an amazing dad, that he wants to do these things for the girls. And so I do miss out, because I love having fun.”

Adam and Danielle, who tied the knot in 2006, share six daughters: Blayke, 12, and quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker, 8.

“Every dad needs a little girl,” Adam gushed to Us. “It’s just the way that a daughter looks at her dad, the way that she looks up to him and stuff. There’s nothing better and they’re just so sweet.”

The Busby family made their reality TV debut in 2016, but they’ve been on hiatus for more than two years. “We just really needed some breathing room,” Danielle said, explaining why they decided to take a break from filming. “We became parents of six kids, and then we’ve had the show since we’ve had six kids, so we just kind of needed to reassess.”

When the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, the Busbys finally had the chance to slow down and spend more time with one another. “It gave us that time to really sit down as a family and start, as [the kids] got older, to talk around the table,” Danielle recalled. “It’s one of my favorite things to do as [a child] growing up.”

As it turns out, the girls had started to miss filming as well, so it felt like the right time to restart the show. “They were excited for cameras to come back and asked for quite a while,” Danielle said. “Like, ‘Where are they at? When are they coming back?’ So, we’ve had some fun!”

OutDaughtered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi