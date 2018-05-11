In case you missed … Us! Each week at Us Weekly, we talk to some of the hottest celebs and dish about pop culture, reality TV, relationships and a whole lot of drama while getting all the latest news! We compile some of our favorite interviews and highlights into our podcast In Case You Missed Us. Listen!

This week we’re taking it down south and across the pond with ‘Southern Charm’s’ Cameran Eubanks and the stars of Lifetime’s Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser.

The flick chronicles Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fairy-tale romance, which is a relationship that won over the the actors.

“You can’t help but end up feeling quite emphatic,” Fraser, who plays Prince Harry, told Us. “Aand find them really endearing and relatable.”

Fitz-Henley, who portrays Markle, and Fraser had to put in the work to portray the couple, who will wed on May 19. The actors studied the prince and his fiancée’s every move, with a little help from Netflix.

“The internet is our friend,” Fitz-Henley told Us. “There are so many videos and also Meghan has written a lot, so to be able to read her own words about her experiences gave me some great insight into her. I watched several episodes [of Suits] and I did binge The Crown before filming. It’s amazing and it felt like it was something that Meghan might do, so I used some of my free time for that.”

Fitz-Henley bares a resemblance to the soon-to-be duchess, something that even caught her off guard from time to time.

“When my hair is straight and they do the matching freckles, I see it sometimes,” Fitz-Henley told Us. “There have been a couple times where I’ve seen pictures and thought it was one of us, but it was the other.”

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs on Lifetime Sunday, May 13, at 8 p.m. E.T.

