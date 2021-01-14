Magically ever after! Patrick Dempsey will return for the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, alongside Amy Adams.

“I just got this script for the second movie,” Dempsey, 55, said on Good Morning America on Thursday, January 14, confirming his return. “Then I’m starting to go through and get notes together.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum added: “There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting.”

Dempsey, who played lawyer Robert Philip in the original rom-com, gushed about Adams, who played his love interest, fairytale princess Giselle, in the 2007 movie.

“Amy Adams is so amazing in that film,” he said. “It was a fun project to be a part of.”

Disney announced in December 2020 that Disenchanted will stream exclusively on Disney+ when it drops. The network teased the upcoming film via Twitter, noting that Adams, 46, would be returning for “more fantastical fun.”

The original musical followed Giselle after she accidentally transports from the fantasy world of Andalasia to modern-day New York and falls for Robert. It also starred James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Susan Sarandon and Timothy Spall.

Dempsey’s attachment to the sequel came two months after he reprised the role of Derek Shepard on the season 17 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy.

“It was very healing for all of us and very inspiring,” the Bridget Jones’s Baby actor said on Thursday. “It really felt great to see everybody, to work together again and do it in this way was really unusual and unexpected.”

Dempsey left the ABC drama in April 2015 after nearly 11 years on the show. Despite being killed off in a car accident during season 11, his character appeared in his wife Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) dreams during the November 2020 episode after she was found unconscious in a hospital parking lot.

“Grey’s is a big family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Dempsey’s comeback. “Patrick may have left it for a bit, but, as families do, they come back together. It was extremely heartfelt and organic to watch it all.”

The insider added that the Can’t Buy Me Love star was “extremely professional, friendly [and] funny” on set and his “chemistry with Ellen was still there” after all those years.

Last month, showrunner Krista Vernoff teased more from Dempsey’s character sometime in 2021. “You will see McDreamy again in the back half of the season,” she told Variety in December.