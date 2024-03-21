Paul Rudd may be fighting ghosts in his new movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, but his latest interview during his press junket tour had nothing to do with monsters and was all about Taylor Swift instead.

“I think she’s really very good. I think she’s great,” Rudd, 54, said about Swift, 34, in a Thursday, March 21, interview with MTV’s Joshua Horowitz.

Horowitz, 47, was curious if Rudd was just a fan of the singer because of his kids, Jack,17, and Darby, 14, whom he shares with wife Julie Yaeger, or if he was in fact a real Swiftie.

“Do you sing along with the songs?” he asked the actor. “You went to the Eras Tour, are you singing?”

Rudd smiled big before he replied, “Yeah. I am on a lot of those.”

To make sure Rudd was telling the truth, the MTV host decided to quiz the movie star and see if he could name some of his favorite Swift songs. “Which one comes on and are you like, ‘I can’t stop myself?’” Horowitz asked.

“I really like ‘Mastermind.’ I’d sing a lot on that one,” Rudd quickly replied. However he didn’t stop there. Like a true Swiftie, he went on to list more tracks, adding “‘Cruel Summer,’ sure like everybody else. Right? ‘The Archer,’ maybe. ‘August,’ maybe.”

He then laughed as he realized the songs he was naming had a commonality, joking, “I’m just going through the A’s now.”

This isn’t the first time Rudd has publicly spoken about the popstar. During a March 13 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he opened up about how much he enjoyed attending her concert.

“I was so knocked out by how it was like a stadium filled with 80,000 people, whatever it was, and I just thought there is so much support and love and positivity,” he told Colbert, 59. “Normally, it’s the opposite feeling. You know, it gets pretty rough [in stadiums]. The Super Bowl, there’s a lot of screaming and fans fighting each other, [but] there, it was pure love and support. It was incredible.”

Rudd is currently promoting Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which is a sequel to the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the new flick, Rudd plays Gary Grooberson, a science teacher who is a fan of the original Ghostbusters.

The storyline this time around picks up with the discovery of an ancient — yet dangerous — artifact that releases an evil force, and Ghostbusters (both new and old) have to act fast in order to stop it from bringing about the second Ice Age on the planet. Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, as well as Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, also star in the movie.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters on March 22.