Even the cast of Jersey Shore can’t keep up with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio recently told Us that he follows their ever-changing relationship status on social media.

“I keep refreshing Instagram and see if they post anything yet,” he explained during the cast’s trip to the Us Weekly’s studio.

Deena Cortese also weighed in and revealed she is simply for the best for the on-off couple, telling Us, “Hopefully, they’re in a good place and they stay in a good place after all this.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have documented their tumultuous relationship on social media for months, exchanging insults and cheating accusations back in April. The twosome, who share 4-month-old daughter Ariana, also got into multiple physical altercations in June, including one incident in a car that resulted in Harley’s arrest for domestic violence after Ortiz-Magro was briefly dragged by the moving vehicle. (The charges were later dropped.) Fans saw a glimpse of the drama during the Thursday, August 23, season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when Ortiz-Magro broke down in tears over fears that his fights with Harley could prevent him from seeing their daughter.

Despite the drama, Jersey Shore costar Angelina Pivarnick told Us that Ortiz-Magro is a “really good dad.”

“Yeah. Also, he’s home. He’s with the baby,” Vinny Guadagnino added, referring to his castmate sitting out the press day. “That’s his main priority. We do these vacations, it’s tough, you’re away from home, we’re out in clubs. So, he’s trying to find the balance of the two.”

Fellow parent Jenni “J-Woww” Farley agreed: “At the end of the day, I think Ron’s finally getting it. He gets why… In Miami, he’d be like, ‘Why are you so sad? I’m so sick of you seeing you cry.’ And like, all this stuff, and I’d be like, ‘Dude, I miss my kids’ and now he gets it. … That’s what being a parent’s all about and hopefully he’ll keep getting it so he’ll always look through his daughters’ eyes when he chooses which way to go in life. ‘Cause you want to make your kids proud.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

