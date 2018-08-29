In the dark. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio had no clue his ex-girlfriend Aubrey O’Day had an affair with Donald Trump Jr.

The pair filmed season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars together, during which time the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was oblivious to O’Day’s relationship with Trump. “We didn’t address that at all. Yeah, I didn’t know anything about that,” the 38-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at WE tv Celebrates the Return of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars on Tuesday, August 28. “I guess [the news broke] after or something like that.”

Given his lack of knowledge about the situation at the time, Pauly D said it had nothing to do with the tension between himself and the 34-year-old Danity Kane singer. “No,” he noted. “The show filmed a year ago.”

Us confirmed in March that Trump cheated on his now-estranged wife, Vanessa Trump, with O’Day after the two met on season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. The 40-year-old businessman ended things with the “DJT” singer in March 2012 when his wife, also 40, discovered emails between them.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” a source told Us at the time. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

Donald and Vanessa — who share five children: Kai, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 4 — reconciled after his dalliance, but she filed for divorce in March after 12 years of marriage.

Pauly D hopes fans will see what actually led to the downfall of his relationship with O’Day as they watch the WE tv series. “You know, some people just aren’t right for each other and we learned that,” he explained to Us on Tuesday. “It’s probably kind of cool because you guys can watch it and see why. That’s why you have to tune in and find out exactly what went wrong, and then you get to live it with me.”

Pauly D and O’Day dated from February 2016 to July 2017 after filming Famously Single together. The singer and her then-boyfriend Travis Garland previously appeared on season 3 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres on WE tv Friday, September 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

