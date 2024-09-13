The Office fans are finally getting more episodes — but with a new show and cast.

The hit NBC sitcom, which aired from 2005 to 2013, focused on the lives of office employees at Dunder Mifflin paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Office starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, B.J. Novak, Melora Hardin, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery and more familiar faces.

Since The Office came to an end, there’s been a demand for a reboot or revival. Creator Greg Daniel found a way to expand the franchise by developing an original series that will follow the same mockumentary format while being set in the same universe.

“The notion of maybe something like the way The Mandalorian is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject,” Daniels told TheWrap in November 2023 about his vision. “That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”

Related: ‘The Office’ Cast’s Best Reunions Over the Years From cubicle mates to lifelong friends, the cast of The Office has continued to reconnect since the comedy came to an end in 2013. Fans were introduced to Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his band of Dunder Mifflin paper company workers in 2005 — the show ran for nine seasons — and 15 years later, […]

According to the logline, the documentary crew “that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.” The current rumored title for the Peacock series is The Paper but no official name has been announced yet.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the next chapter in The Office franchise:

When Is ‘The Office’ Spinoff Premiering — and Where?

Peacock has picked up the series but no official release date has been announced yet.

What Is the Plot of ‘The Office’ Spinoff?

The setting for the series is a dying historic Midwestern newspaper that attempts to make a comeback with the help of volunteer reporters as a documentary crew records their efforts.

Related: Everything ‘The Office’ Stars Have Said About the Upcoming Spinoff NBC Some of the original cast of The Office have opened up about the new untitled spinoff airing on Peacock. The show — reported to be but a new mockumentary featuring fresh cast members set in the same universe as the original — was first announced in 2023. The official logline reads: “The documentary crew […]

Who Makes Up the Cast?

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore were the first cast and Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei and Ramona Young have since joined the show. The Palisadian-Post reported in September 2024 that the three new cast members shadowed the publication’s reporters in preparation for their roles.

Will This Be a Reboot?

Daniels has clarified that while the new installment is “set in the same universe” as the original, it isn’t considered a reboot or a revival.

“I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot. Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure,” he told TheWrap. “I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.”

Related: 'The Office' Cast: Where Are They Now? It’s been nearly 20 years since viewers first followed the employees at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company on The Office. The sitcom, which premiered in March 2005, starred Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), B.J. Novak (Ryan […]

Will There Be Cameos From the OG ‘Office’ Stars?

None of the original cast has confirmed that they would be reprising their roles — yet. But Carrell revealed in June 2024 that he spoke with Gleeson before the actor accepted the lead role in the Peacock series.

“He’s an excellent actor,” Carell said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And he actually called me and asked, you know, ‘Should I do this? Is this something … Did you enjoy it?’ I said of course.”