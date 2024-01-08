Pedro Pascal was hiding a secret message within his Golden Globes look.

The actor, 48, offered a closer look at his nails from the previous evening via Instagram on Monday, January 8. Four fingers on Pascal’s right hand were adored with various letters spelling out “OUCH,” seemingly alluding to his mysterious arm injury.

When arriving at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, Pascal walked down the red carpet in an all-black outfit and rather surprising accessory — a black sling on his right arm.

“I fell!” he told reporters in a video capture by The Associated Press on Sunday about the ailment. “Be careful. It can happen to anybody.”

In some photos, Pascal appeared rather sullen as he posted with his arm pressed against his body. However, once inside the ceremony, the actor showed off his personality during some interactions with fellow stars.

Pascal was nominated in the Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama category for his role as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, but ultimately lost to Kieran Culkin, who won for his role as Roman Roy in the final season of Succession. Culkin, 41, even gave Pascal quite the shout-out during his acceptance speech.

“Sit down!” he declared to kick off the speech before burping due to indigestion and almost immediately referencing his wife, Jazz Charton. “Otherwise, this is a nice moment for me. I’ve blown it already, Jazz, you were right. You said, ‘Just say thanks and leave.’ You were right”

Culkin continued, “I was nominated for a Golden Globe, like, 20 years ago and when that moment passed I sort of remember thinking, ‘I’m never going to be back in this room again.’ Which was fine, whatever. But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple times. It’s nice but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on this stage, so this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry.”

The camera was quick to pan to Pascal who was laughing along with the crowd before his face fell into a pout and fake cry.

Pascal’s The Last of Us, which premiered via HBO in January 2023, was up for three awards at the Golden Globes and lost all three.

Aside from Pascal losing to Culkin, his onscreen counterpart Bella Ramsey (Ellie Williams) lost the Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama award to Sarah Snook, who played Siobhan Roy in Succession. The show itself was up for Best Television Series — Drama, and lost to Succession, which ended in May 2023.