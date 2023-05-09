Blink and you might miss him! James Gunn confirmed that Pete Davidson had a surprise cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don’t want to show her here because she’s too gorgeous & I don’t want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison,” the director, 56, replied to a fan via Twitter on Sunday, May 7, after they asked about his and Davidson’s roles in the film after seeing his name in the flick’s credits. “And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set.”

Along with the response, Gunn shared a series of pictures from the movie set. In one picture, the filmmaker posed for a selfie with Davidson, 29, and Chris Pratt as the actors donned their characters’ costumes. The SNL alum wore a dark ensemble with a turtleneck and had dirt smudged along his face. Pratt, 43, channeled his inner Starlord as he was decked out in a blue and red battle suit and smirked for the camera. The third photo was a still from the movie that showed Davidson in a mask as the alien guard.

Gunn returned to film the final installment of the Marvel franchise after he was temporarily removed from the project amid backlash to inappropriate jokes the director tweeted a decade ago. The cast and fans of the film rallied behind the studio executive and got him his job back.

During the reprieve from Disney, Gunn went on to direct the 2021 DC studios film, The Suicide Squad, which Davidson also worked on. The comedian portrayed a character named Blackguard.

Following the success of the film, Gunn was tapped alongside Peter Safran as the new co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios in October 2022. As they signed on, a series of comic book adaptations were scrapped, including the Batgirl movie and Henry Cavill’s return as Superman. Despite the criticism Gunn received for the rebranding, he took to Twitter to address the outcry.

“One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least,” he penned in December 2022. “Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse.”

He also clarified that the decision to scrap Batgirl was made before he and Safran were in the picture.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director is set to take the reins for the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie. On Saturday, May 6, during a Q&A with fans on Twitter, Gunn teased that one actor from the Guardians franchise will have an appearance in the upcoming DC flick.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.