Dedicated to her craft! Karen Gillan was laser focused while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — and a forgotten therapy appointment left her in an awkward situation.

“In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting,” the 35-year-old actress, who plays Nebula in the film, tweeted on Wednesday, May 3.

The Selfie alum reprised her role as the blue-toned cyborg for Volume 3 of James Gunn’s superhero trilogy, which premieres on Friday, May 5, alongside Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Pom Klementieff.

The final installment will follow the gang — still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Saldana) — as they defend the universe and protect one of their own. For the Ireland native, who wrapped filming in May 2022, the simple act of getting into her costume — which includes prosthetics and black contact lenses — was a four-hour-long process.

“The prosthetics are tough,” Gillan told the Daily Record in April 2019. “Especially when there’s action that needs to be done. The worst part is that your sweat has nowhere to go under all that makeup and the costume, so sometimes, when they take it off, the sweat literally squirts out on people. “I guess that makes it worse for them than it is for me but it’s pretty embarrassing.”

Gillan made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the first Guardians movie in 2014 and has appeared in seven of the franchise’s films since. Off screen, the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actress has also been busy in her personal life, revealing earlier this year that she and Nick Kocher had secretly tied the knot in May 2022.

“Last May… 📸 by @hollyclarkphotography,” she wrote via Instagram in February alongside a series of images that included her in a wedding gown, bagpipe players and her bridesmaids.

Following the surprise social media upload, Gillan’s photographer Holly Clark also posted a sweet snap of the Avengers: Endgame star before the nuptials, which took place at Castle Toward in Scotland.

“Beautiful @karengillan on the morning of her wedding day. Details of Karen’s Scottish celebrations will remain private however of course, Karen looked absolutely incredible and the speeches were some of the funniest we’ve ever heard!” she captioned a photo that featured the Jumanji actress laughing.

Wedding planner Sarah Haywood, for her part, shared the same image via her own Instagram at the time, writing, “What an adventure! The Scottish wedding of the gorgeous, insanely talented and fun @karengillan and her hilarious husband.”