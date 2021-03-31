He’s an artist with cream cheese! Kathryn Gallagher revealed the truth behind growing up with a beloved TV dad in a hilarious Tuesday, March 30, TikTok video. As it turns out, Peter Gallagher may be more similar to his The O.C. character Sandy Cohen than his daughter lets on.

“So, one question I always get is, ‘What’s it like having Sandy Cohen as a dad?’ Kathryn, 27, said. “’Is he really like that in real life?’”

Staring straight-faced at the camera, the Broadway star noted that her 65-year-old father isn’t that different from any other.

“He’s just my dad,“ she explained, as her famous father popped up behind her shoulder with a bagel.

“Hey, hey, Kathryn! I schmeared it for you,” the Grace & Frankie actor said — a sweet nod to the Cohen family’s love for the carbohydrates, as well as one of his iconic lines from the series.

Peter played Sandy on The O.C. from 2003 to 2007. On the series, his character was the father of Adam Brody’s character, Seth Cohen, as well as a father figure to many other characters on the show.

During one scene of The O.C., Sandy made the entire family — including his adopted son Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) and his girlfriend Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton) — stand around while he taught them how to make the perfect bagel. No matter what drama was going on in the series, everything would be OK when bagels were involved.

Peter has opened up about his love for his children — both in real life and onscreen — before. The actor told Us Weekly in October 2013 that he reunites with his O.C. costars “all the time.”

“”I just saw Ben the other night at my daughter’s show. Adam and I had dinner the other night,” he said.

Offscreen, Peter shares two children, Kathryn and James, 30, with his wife Paula Harwood. The pair wed in 1983 after meeting freshman year of college at Tufts University.

The While You Were Sleeping actor shared some fun facts about his family with Us in July 2020. “Our son, James, and I had our appendixes out on the same date — 40 years apart,” he said.

Kathryn, on the other hand, made her Broadway debut in the same theater her father worked in years before. “I’d brought her for Take Your Daughter to Work Day,” Peter said.