Sorry, future Bachelor contestants. Peter Weber is not coming back for another season, despite rumors to the contrary.

Last week, an April Fool’s prank alleged that Weber, 29, was in talks with ABC to headline a new season set to air in January 2022, but the pilot shut down that idea in a new interview.

“I had a bunch of friends send me screenshots of that,” the season 24 Bachelor told E! News. “I was just as confused as they were, so yeah, I know nothing else about that. I’m lost in the dark just as much as you guys. There’s no talks going on.”

Weber also addressed the possibility of appearing on Bachelor in Paradise in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “I don’t know what I would do,” he said, adding that people keep asking him whether or not he wants to do the spinoff. “I do believe [BiP] can work, I definitely do. If I’m just being real, I would say the percentage of it working has severely dropped in my head, but there are great stories that do come out of it. And since there is a chance that it can work and it’s a unique way to meet someone, it’s a fun way to meet someone. … I don’t know if I would personally do it or not yet.”

The Virginia native, who now lives in New York City, split from Kelley Flanagan in December 2020. The pair met ahead of filming for Weber’s Bachelor season, and the lawyer, 29, later joined the cast.

Though Weber didn’t give Flanagan his final rose, the couple started dating in April 2020 after reconnecting. The attorney told Kaitlyn Bristowe that they attempted to reconcile earlier this year, but she was “pretty hesitant” to give the relationship another go.

For his part, Weber is taking a low-key approach to dating these days. “Personally, I’m not seriously dating at all, but just meeting people and having a good time and building my community,” he told Us. “That’s what I’m doing right now.”

He’s confident that the right person is out there, even if it is taking him a while to find her. “I’ve definitely had a whirlwind of two years there in the dating department and may have been chasing relationships for a little bit too long, but I still haven’t lost any faith,” Weber continued. “I have all the faith in the world that my person is out there and we’re going to have a beautiful, beautiful life together. Just haven’t found her yet.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper