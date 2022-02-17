Why Peter Weber Predicts Clayton Echard Will End Up Alone on ‘The Bachelor’

From one Bachelor to another. Peter Weber is rooting for Clayton Echard, but the pilot is worried that the season 26 lead is going to walk away solo in the end.

“My prediction is — and I hate to say — that he ends up with no one and that it was supposed to be Rachel,” the season 24 Bachelor, 30, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, noting that Rachel Recchia might let the drama of finding out Clayton was “intimate” with another woman get to her. “[I think] she loses it. And then who knows if they all walk away or how it ends — maybe he walks away because it was mainly Rachel. I’m hoping that’s not the case, but that’s how I kind of think it ends.”

Clayton, 28, has made his feelings for Rachel, 26, clear on the ABC series, giving her several group date roses and a one-on-one date rose.

“I’m kind of surprised that he’s been able to give her group date roses so many times, like, back-to-back,” Peter told Us. “He’s very lucky he was able to do that.”

During the Monday, February 14, episode of the show, Susie Evans, however, became the first contestant to tell Clayton she is “falling in love” with him.

“If I’m looking at this as just a viewer here, I’m like, maybe production now is throwing up a little bit of a Hail Mary with Susie. They can’t have Rachel separate too much from the pack,” the Bachelorette alum continued while discussing Susie, 28, who dropped her L-bomb during extra one-on-one time with the lead. “So now, you know, Susie’s gonna come in and I don’t think that it’s there with Susie and Clayton as much it is with Rachel and Clayton.”

Peter clarified that he doesn’t think Susie would “lie” about her feelings but feels like Rachel is “just pulling away from the pack,” explaining, “I do feel like [Susie] feels for him. I would say Susie’s, like, the No. 2.”

Peter also cited Clayton's language in his pre-show interviews as a sign he could be single at the moment.

“I saw an interview where he was like, ‘Yeah, I fell in love.’ And that was very shocking to me because normally you’re not supposed to say that and give it away,” Peter told Us. “And I think it’s gonna be more of he found himself, a self-love type situation, like, he learned a lot about himself, and he is really excited about progressing and finding something in the future. We will see.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

