Peter Weber has made it clear that he wishes Hannah Brown the best, but that doesn’t mean he was thrilled when she included their post-Bachelorette hookup in her book — after previously promising not to reveal the details.

“I did not [talk to her after the book came out]. I reached out to her, I received no comment [back] and, you know, it is what is. I personally, I wouldn’t have done something like that,” the 30-year-old former Bachelor said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “If two people have a private situation and talk and they say that they’re gonna keep it private, I just keep it private. I don’t know — she now has done that to me on two occasions where she said she’s not gonna say anything. And then she says something.”

Weber is referring to Brown divulging their fantasy suite details during the 2019 season of the ABC series — and then opening up further on the live After the Final Rose about having sex in a windmill four times.

“I don’t think I could confide in her anymore, put it that way,” the pilot told Us. “But I think I probably helped sell a lot of books for her.”

Brown’s November 2021 memoir, God Bless This Mess, made waves in Bachelor Nation after the 27-year-old former Miss Alabama revealed she and Weber hooked up at his parents’ house in February 2020 following Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin’s engagement party. Weber, who was the second runner-up on Brown’s season, was single at the time as he had secretly ended his engagement to Bachelor season 24 winner Hannah Ann Sluss. His season of the show, however, was still airing and he was trying to navigate his feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

“It wasn’t anything crazy, like, there was nothing scandalous about it,” Weber added of his hookup with Brown. “We had had a past — try to put yourself in our shoes and everything we had been through and then not being able to see each other and seeing each other and how everything happened. It was a very, ‘What is going on?’ moment. And it was just two people kind of exploring that and nothing came from it and that’s OK. I was never gonna speak on it, but once it got out, like, there was nothing to hide, nothing that I felt bad about or ashamed of. It was what everyone goes through, you know, two people trying to figure stuff out.”

When asked whether Sluss and Prewett, both 25, or any of his other exes — Weber dated his former contestant Kelley Flanagan for nearly one year after his 2020 season finished airing — reached out as the book made headlines, he said no.

“I can honestly say no. I do not speak to any exes,” he told Us. “I have fully moved on, [I’m] moving forward.”

Now, Weber and fellow Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick host their “Bachelors in the City” podcast and the children’s book author is navigating dating post-reality TV.

“I’m enjoying being single and I’m in a very good place. I’m not rushing it, not pushing it,” Weber told Us, noting he’s been spending time with some “great” girls but isn’t in a relationship at the moment. “Nothing serious. As soon as anything [is] serious [though], believe me, [you’ll know]. I’ve never been someone to shy away from expressing myself and emotions.”

