



Windmills are so last season! However, that did not stop Peter Weber from poking fun at his highly discussed fantasy suite with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown in the first teaser for season 24 of The Bachelor.

In the clip, released on Wednesday, November 13, “Feeling Good” plays as a series of images from Weber’s past — and present — float across the screen, including an airplane, rose petals and a windmill. The Bachelor, 28, then steps out of the infamous structure with a stem in hand and dressed in a crisp, black suit.

In addition, ABC announced in a press release that season 24 will premiere on Monday, January 6, with a three-hour episode. The premiere will feature a “special surprise visitor who has everyone talking.”

Weber competed for Brown’s affection during season 15 of The Bachelorette. The 25-year-old Dancing With the Stars contestant sent him home after a whirlwind fantasy suite experience, during which she later admitted that the pair had sex four times.

The Alabama native ended up engaged to Jed Wyatt, but their relationship was short-lived as his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens accused him of promising to return to their romance after he used the show to promote his music career. The singer, 25, and Brown broke up ahead of the live finale in July.

Chris Harrison officially confirmed in September that Weber would be the next Bachelor. A source told Us Weekly in August that the pilot had been “the producers’ front-runner all along.”

The upcoming season has already made headlines. Us confirmed in October that the leading man “suffered a serious injury” while on location in Costa Rica for the show. An insider revealed that he “split open his face” while golfing and received “22 stitches.” Weber underwent surgery due to a cut he sustained from two glasses he was carrying at the time of the accident.

The California native was spotted in October for the first time since the incident. In a photo obtained by Us, he had a bandage on his forehead while posing with a fan in Peru.

Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.