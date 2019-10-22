



Spotted on the set of The Bachelor: Peter Weber recovering from his head injury. Us Weekly has obtained a photo of the 28-year-old pilot after he suffered an accident while filming season 24 of the ABC dating series.

In the picture, which was first shared by Reality Steve, a fan named Sabryna Salazar posed with Weber, who is sporting a bandage across his forehead. The photo was taken in Peru.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Weber received 22 stitches in his face after he fell with two glasses in his hands while golfing on location in Costa Rica.

“It was a two-hour drive from the course to the hospital in San Jose,” an insider told Us at the time. “The reason he traveled for two hours to a hospital was that this specific hospital had a surgeon that specialized in his injuries. He underwent surgery.”

Host Chris Harrison confirmed the incident in a statement to Us on October 8.

“Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway,” Harrison, 48, explained. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

ABC named Weber, who first competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette, the new Bachelor last month.

“I just lost my mind, I just started going crazy,” Weber told Ellen DeGeneres on the September 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show about getting the gig. “I’m just ready to immerse myself in this journey and hopefully come out with fiancée at the end … I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl, and I’m very hopeful this is going to work out.”

After news of Weber’s injury made headlines, Ali Fedotowsky admitted she worried about getting hurt on set of the dating show when she starred on season 6 of The Bachelorette in 2010.

“Oh my goodness! Because of all the intense dates on the show, something happening like this was honestly one of my worst fears when I was the Bachelorette,” Fedotowsky, 35, commented on Us Weekly’s Instagram about Weber’s injury at the time. “I really hope he’s OK!”

The Bachelor is set to return to ABC on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.

