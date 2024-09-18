Phaedra Parks is living for Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough’s flirtatious feedback on her debut routine.

“Oh, he is so hot,” Phaedra, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly after the Tuesday, September 17, live premiere of DWTS season 33. “Derek, hot ho. That sounds a little weird, [but] he is so sexy to me. Woo!”

After Phaedra and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed a cha cha to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman,” Derek, 39, praised the attempt. (Phaedra and Val, 38, received a score of 19 out of 30.)

“You look incredible. You look fabulous, you really truly do,” Derek gushed. “Oh, my goodness, I feel like I have to talk to you [with a deep, slow voice] the whole time. I just feel that energy between us. Sorry.”

Related: See All the Scores From the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Premiere No one was eliminated during the season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, so 13 duos are still keeping their mirrorball trophy dreams alive. The stars danced to songs that they consider to be their personal anthems during the Tuesday, September 17, premiere episode, which meant that the musical selections ranged from pop to […]

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli cut in, reminding Derek that he is married to professional dancer Hayley Erbert.

“Derek, you’re married. You cannot do that,” Bruno, 68, quipped, wagging a finger. “He cannot do that. He’s married.”

Phaedra, meanwhile, was excited by the feedback and her score.

“I feel really good. I mean, it was my first time dancing on a platform like this [with a] live audience, so I think I did pretty good,” she told Us.

Derek, meanwhile, told Us on Wednesday, September 18, that Phaedra was “fierce and fabulous” in her ballroom debut.

“I love her,” Derek added. “She was slipping around a little bit last night, but I think that’s more of a technical thing that we can work on.”

Related: 'DWTS' Season 33 Cast Tells Us What They 1st Thought When Meeting Partners Dancing With the Stars season 33 has its cast, bringing together professional athletes, reality TV royalty, models and more to vie for the coveted Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball trophy. “I think it’s gonna be an excellent season. I think that this is one of the few seasons where there really isn’t an automatic frontrunner,” DWTS […]

Outside of putting in hours of practice, Phaedra was surprised by the “crazy” level of detail in the overall production.

“Everything is very detailed from the [rhinestones] on the costumes — because you know, I love rhinestones, and I love these beautiful outfits — and everything’s custom-made for you,” she marveled. “Everyone’s extremely nice, but it’s the biggest crew I’ve ever worked with in my life. [There are] 150 people on set every day.”

Phaedra also formed a friendship with partner Val between takes.

“[We bonded over] everything: Music, life, respect, culture, our dance,” Val told Us on Tuesday. “You know, we work hard, we focus on the dance, but then we have idle time when we’re just kicking it.”

According to Val, Phaedra can hold her own compared to his past DWTS partners.

“She’s up there, for sure, and she brought a lot to the table,” he gushed. “So, my job was just to present it in the best way possible. I’m excited.”

Phaedra and Val had a connection before they even met as she filmed season 2 of The Traitors with his older brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy. During Tuesday’s episode, she said the two brothers were like different brands of motorcycles.

“[Val’s] the Harley-Davidson and Maks is definitely the Ducati, baby,” Phaedra said. “Because that thing will take a sharp turn!”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

With reporting by Carly Konsker