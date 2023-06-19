One contestant on a recent episode of The Price Is Right celebrated their victory a little too hard.

In a clip shared by the show’s Instagram account on Saturday, June 17, a contestant named Henry jumped up and down after winning a game of Bonkers, punching the air with excitement. However, his joy was quickly followed by pain, as host Drew Carey revealed that Henry’s celebratory dance left him with an injury.

“Henry was celebrating and going ‘Woo’ and he dislocated his shoulder,” Carey, 65, said as the contestant and his wife, Alice, joined him at the Big Wheel. “So, he’s not gonna be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him.” Henry’s partner proceeded to spin him a 95, sending him through the Showcase Showdown, where he ended up scoring a Hawaiian vacation.

“He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight,” the show’s Instagram captioned the Saturday clip of the contestant,” adding that “Henry is feeling better and [is] all healed now!”

Several fans of the long-running game show praised Henry’s endurance in the post’s comments. “What a trooper! He stayed the entire game obviously in pain,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “That was crazy to watch. He had to be in pain, but he kept on going!! So glad he gets a trip!”

Henry is not the first contestant to suffer an injury on the CBS series. In 2014, a player named Judy fell and hurt her ankle while spinning the Big Wheel and went on to play the Showcase Showdown on crutches.

“Judy took a tumble on the Wheel spin and hurt her ankle, so we had some medics come out and take a look at it, tape that all up, put some ice on it,” Carey explained during the episode, adding that she would be taken to the hospital following the conclusion of the game.

In 2018, another contestant named Fernando made a memorable entrance onto the Price is Right stage by doing a somersault. At the Big Wheel, he fell face-first on the ground after being beaten by another competitor for the chance to play the Showcase Showdown.

Carey, for his part, has sustained multiple on-set injuries over the years. Upon getting called up to the stage, a contestant named Sona accidentally knocked Carey down while hugging him in celebration during a 2018 episode. Luckily, the accident was one the host found funny, as he held back laughs while introducing the game Sona would be playing.

He also cut his hand after getting his arm stuck in the rotating apparatus of a set for the game Grocery Game in 2007. The incident occurred before his first episode as host even aired in October of that year. He took over hosting duties from the show’s original frontman, Bob Barker, who retired from the series in June 2007.

Three years after Carey made his Price Is Right debut, Barker, 99, shared his thoughts on his predecessor’s job as host. “He does the show differently than I did,” he told TMZ in July 2010. “I tried to make the show really exciting, and he doesn’t do that. He just plays the games.”

Barker went on to join Carey on the show several times over the years, most recently as a guest host on a 2015 April Fool’s Day episode of the series.